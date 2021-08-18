Cancel
NBA

ABC Special "Superstar: Kobe Bryant"

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Afternoon Live, Chloe Carlson spoke with ABC News Ryan Smith about ABC's special “Superstar: Kobe Bryant" airing tonight right here on KATU. The one-hour primetime event provides an intimate portrait of one of the most important sports figures of recent times, much of it told in his own words. The immersive program follows the evolution of Bryant, from his roots as a gifted young basketball star struggling to find his place to NBA champion, Oscar-winner and proud #girldad. It explores his genius, on and off the court; his triumphs and indiscretions; complications in his personal life, including an accusation of rape at the height of his career; and his tragic death that shocked the world. In addition to Bryant’s path to becoming the basketball “assassin” and icon known as the “Black Mamba,” the program showcases his dedication to his family, his passion for coaching his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s basketball team and how it inspired him to support women’s basketball. “Superstar: Kobe Bryant” features new interviews with Jalen Rose, sports analyst and former NBA player; Caron Butler, a former teammate of Bryant’s; and Tracy McGrady, NBA All-Star, as well as interviews with Bryant from the ABC News archives. “Superstar: Kobe Bryant” airs Wednesday, Aug. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. It can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

