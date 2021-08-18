Cancel
The Chief Designer of Beats by Dre Breaks Down What Great User Experience Means to Him

By James McKinney
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. When you think about user experience, you probably think about the navigation on your favorite website, whether an interface is intuitive or overloaded with unwanted features. But user experience is an essential part of business regardless of your industry, from technology solutions to tangible products or much-needed services. In this interview, James McKinney sits down with Robert Brunner, a former Director of Industrial Design at Apple and the current Chief Designer of Beats by Dre. Together, they talk about Brunner's thoughts on design and user experience, his entrepreneurial journey and some of the household items that Brunner helped design.

