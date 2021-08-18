Cancel
Hickman County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hickman; Lawrence; Lewis; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lewis, northeastern Wayne, northwestern Lawrence and south central Hickman Counties through 430 PM CDT At 338 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hohenwald to near Waynesboro. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hohenwald, Waynesboro, Collinwood, Gordonsburg and Kimmins. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

