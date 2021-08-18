Severe Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOUSTON COUNTY At 336 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lovelady, or 7 miles south of Crockett, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Austonio and Lovelady. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
