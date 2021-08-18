5 things to watch during NFL preseason Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL preseason could very well be the best indicator heading into the regular year. Most teams will avoid playing their starters in preseason finales now that exhibition slates are down to three games.

Will Jalen Hurts’ recent stellar play in practice actually translate to in-game action? Can Trey Lance actually push Jimmy Garoppolo for the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback job? We’re also intrigued to see how some veterans perform with trades now becoming part of the conversation heading into Week 1. These are among the five things to watch during NFL preseason Week 2.

Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie No. 3 pick was pretty erratic while displaying flashes of brilliance in his NFL preseason debut against the Kansas City Chiefs. Lance completed a mere 5-of-14 passes. But that included an 80-yard touchdown strike to Trent Sherfield and another bomb out of his own end zone.

Click here for our San Francisco 49ers 2021 preview and predictions

San Francisco has been a bit more gun shy to guarantee that Jimmy Garoppolo will be its starting quarterback come Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. Should Lance show more consistency against the Los Angeles Chargers in what will be his biggest preseason tune-up, we’re going to hear a lot more about the possibility that he gets the call when things turn real.

Veterans on the chopping block

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve seen a few trades following the opening week of NFL preseason action. More are sure to come as rosters are cut from 85 to 53 in the coming weeks. Big names such as Nick Foles and N’Keal Harry could be on the move.

We also wouldn’t be shocked if other veterans are moved as youngsters make names for themselves. It’s certainly something to pay attention to.

Jalen Hurts looking to make a statement for the Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s presumptive QB1, Jalen Hurts struggled in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He completed just 3-of-7 passes for 54 yards while leading the Eagles to three points on two drives. Veteran Joe Flacco took over, scoring a touchdown on his initial possession as a member of the team.

Click here for our preview of the Eagles-Patriots for Week 2 of the NFL preseason

In no way does this mean Flacco is pushing the sophomore for the starting job. In fact, Hurts stood out during Philadelphia’s joint practices with the New England Patriots leading up to their game this coming Thursday. It’s going to be interesting to see if this translates to actual in-game action.

Green Bay Packers must get Jordan Love some reps

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The sophomore quarterback was pulled at halftime in his NFL preseason debut last week due to a shoulder injury. This came after Jordan Love completed 12-of-17 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. The former first-round pick looked every bit the part of a talented young gunslinger.

Heading into this week’s matchup against the New York Jets, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that he’ll give Love “ every chance to play .” It’s no small thing with reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers potentially entering his final campaign with Green Bay. These preseason reps act as the Packers’ best chance to see what they have in the raw Love. After all, it’s been an up-and-down past few months for the youngster.

Dallas Cowboys starters looking to get some run

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Dak Prescott is unlikely to play at all during the NFL preseason as he deals with a shoulder injury. Dallas’ starters also have not taken to the field in the team’s first two exhibition matchups. We’re fully expecting this to change Saturday at home against the Houston Texans.

Sophomore receiver CeeDee Lamb has looked every bit the part of a star during training camp. Star running back Ezekiel Elliott seems to be in better shape than last season. Meanwhile, Dallas’ previously injury-ravaged offensive line seems to be coming together. In addition to Prescott, these pieces will dictate whether the Cowboys improve after a disastrous first season under Mike McCarthy.

Click our for our Dallas Cowboys 2021 preview and predictions

More must-reads: