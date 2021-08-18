OK, so you stole $600m-plus from us, how about you be our Chief Security Advisor, Poly Network asks thief

A relatively unknown DeFi cross-chain bridging protocol Poly Network announced on August 10 that it has suffered, what is being noted as the largest hack in DeFi history by losing over $600M across three blockchain networks of Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain. It has been reported that the Poly Network has lost ~$273M of its users’ funds on Ethereum, ~$253M on Binance Smart Chain, and ~85M on Polygon. Though, the losses could be more.