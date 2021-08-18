OK, so you stole $600m-plus from us, how about you be our Chief Security Advisor, Poly Network asks thief
The mysterious thief who stole $600m-plus in cryptocurrencies from Poly Network has been offered the role of Chief Security Advisor at the Chinese blockchain biz. It’s been a rollercoaster ride lately for Poly Network. The outfit builds software that handles the exchange of crypto-currencies and other assests between various blockchains. Last week, it confirmed a miscreant had drained hundreds of millions of dollars in digital tokens from its platform by exploiting a security weakness in its design.www.theregister.com
