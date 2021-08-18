Cancel
Utah County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Utah by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 14:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Ether Hollow Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Utah The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Ether Hollow burn scar in Eastern Utah County in northern Utah * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 237 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Ether Hollow Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in a debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. This will impact areas below Ether Hollow including east bench area in Mapleton near Quiet Meadows Lane and near 1600 South 1900 East. Additionally, smaller flows are possible in Hobble Creek near Oak Loaf Lane and Maple Canyon near the Whiting Campground. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Ether Hollow Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Ether Hollow Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Springville and Mapleton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

