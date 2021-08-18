Cancel
Coconino County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 215 PM MST. * At 137 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northeast of Grand Canyon National Park, or 45 miles south of Kanab, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Grand Canyon National Park and Havasupai Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

