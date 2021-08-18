Severe Weather Statement issued for Juab, Utah by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 12:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Juab; Utah THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL JUAB AND SOUTHWESTERN UTAH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central and northern Utah.alerts.weather.gov
