Former Afghan women's soccer captain: Take down photos, 'get rid of your national team uniform'

© Getty Images

The former captain of the Afghan women's national soccer team issued a sobering warning to players Wednesday: Get rid of your social media accounts and burn your professional soccer attire.

"Today I'm calling them and telling them, take down their names, remove their identities, take down their photos for their safety. Even I'm telling them to burn down or get rid of your national team uniform,” Khalida Popal, who is based in Copenhagen, said to Reuters in a video interview.

She told the wire service that women have been raped and murdered by the Taliban before, and she, in addition to many other women, are concerned about the unpredictable future Afghan women will face under Taliban rule.

In recent weeks, the insurgent group's offensive in Afghanistan gained steam, and the Taliban overtook major cities in the country. But chaos and panic came to a head when the group took over the nation's capital of Kabul on Sunday, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

"They are so afraid. They are worried, they are scared, not only the players, but also the activists. ... They have nobody to go to, to seek protection, to ask for help if they are in danger," Popal told Reuters, who noted that women used soccer as a mechanism to advocate for their rights and freedoms.

"And that is painful for me, for someone as an activist who stood up and did everything possible to achieve and earn that identity as a women's national team player,” Popal told Reuters.

Since the last time the Taliban controlled Afghanistan 20 years ago, women have fought for their rights in education, politics, sports and society as a whole.

The insurgent group said Tuesday that it will respect the rights of women, according to The Associated Press. However, women are increasingly worried that the gains made over the past two decades will be lost.

“People need to understand, we fought for those rights,” one Afghan woman told The Hill on Wednesday. “Despite the U.S. being there, we still fought for them within the patriarchal system to be able to stand up to them and tell them ‘this is our right.’ ”

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday the U.S. was committed to fighting for Afghan women's rights in the country, saying “my heart goes out to Afghan women and girls in the country.”

“These are the choices a president has to make, and it doesn’t mean because we don’t have forces in that country that we are not going to fight on behalf of women and girls and human rights and human dignity. We are. We do, in many other countries where we don’t have active military participation and we’ll do it in Afghanistan, too,” Sullivan said.

“We will attempt to use every measure of tool and influence we have along with our international allies and partners to alleviate the burden that those women and girls will face in the days ahead,” Sullivan added. “We are absolutely, resolutely committed to that.”