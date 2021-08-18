Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Former Afghan women's soccer captain: Take down photos, 'get rid of your national team uniform'

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsMKk_0bVassl500
© Getty Images

The former captain of the Afghan women's national soccer team issued a sobering warning to players Wednesday: Get rid of your social media accounts and burn your professional soccer attire.

"Today I'm calling them and telling them, take down their names, remove their identities, take down their photos for their safety. Even I'm telling them to burn down or get rid of your national team uniform,” Khalida Popal, who is based in Copenhagen, said to Reuters in a video interview.

She told the wire service that women have been raped and murdered by the Taliban before, and she, in addition to many other women, are concerned about the unpredictable future Afghan women will face under Taliban rule.

In recent weeks, the insurgent group's offensive in Afghanistan gained steam, and the Taliban overtook major cities in the country. But chaos and panic came to a head when the group took over the nation's capital of Kabul on Sunday, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

"They are so afraid. They are worried, they are scared, not only the players, but also the activists. ... They have nobody to go to, to seek protection, to ask for help if they are in danger," Popal told Reuters, who noted that women used soccer as a mechanism to advocate for their rights and freedoms.

"And that is painful for me, for someone as an activist who stood up and did everything possible to achieve and earn that identity as a women's national team player,” Popal told Reuters.

Since the last time the Taliban controlled Afghanistan 20 years ago, women have fought for their rights in education, politics, sports and society as a whole.

The insurgent group said Tuesday that it will respect the rights of women, according to The Associated Press. However, women are increasingly worried that the gains made over the past two decades will be lost.

“People need to understand, we fought for those rights,” one Afghan woman told The Hill on Wednesday. “Despite the U.S. being there, we still fought for them within the patriarchal system to be able to stand up to them and tell them ‘this is our right.’ ”

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday the U.S. was committed to fighting for Afghan women's rights in the country, saying “my heart goes out to Afghan women and girls in the country.”

“These are the choices a president has to make, and it doesn’t mean because we don’t have forces in that country that we are not going to fight on behalf of women and girls and human rights and human dignity. We are. We do, in many other countries where we don’t have active military participation and we’ll do it in Afghanistan, too,” Sullivan said.

“We will attempt to use every measure of tool and influence we have along with our international allies and partners to alleviate the burden that those women and girls will face in the days ahead,” Sullivan added. “We are absolutely, resolutely committed to that.”

Comments / 24

The Hill

The Hill

325K+
Followers
33K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Reuters#The Associated Press#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Afghanistan's female pop star Aryana Sayeed escapes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed on Thursday confirmed her escape after the Taliban takeover of Kabul city. "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul," Sayeed told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

‘We Are Terrified’, 6 Members Of Afghan Family Living In North Texas Stranded In Kabul

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fayda Shinwar and other members of her family sit in Richardson and wait. Fayda Shinwar and her family (credit: Shinwar family) They are just one of many Afghan Americans and refugees now living in North Texas. Shinwar’s father Abdul, stepmother Nadia, younger siblings Simir, Morsal, Zuhell and Hijah are all in Kabul visiting family. “I mean we’re scared. We don’t know if they are going to be able to make it home… so we are terrified,” said Shinwar. The images of panic and disarray on the streets of Kabul on the tarmac of the city’s airport only add to their...
WorldVoice of America

Amnesty: Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia’s Tigray

A new report by human rights group Amnesty International says Ethiopian government forces and Eritrean forces have been systematically raping and abusing hundreds of women and girls in the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Taliban executes Afghan Police Chief

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 22 (ANI): Video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Men from Afghanistan’s secret gay community say they are living through a ‘nightmare’ and fear that the Taliban will execute them at any moment

Several gay Afghans spoke to Insider and described how they live in fear of their life after the Taliban’s victory. The Taliban plans to implement a radical interpretation of Sharia law, making homosexuality punishable by death. One Afghan activist predicted gay people in Afghanistan would be “weeded out and exterminated”...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.

Comments / 24

Community Policy