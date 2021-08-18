Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.33. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcei#Energy Company#Earnings Per Share#Bonanza Creek Energy#Bonanza Creek Energy#Eps#Thestreet#Truist Securities#Keycorp#Nyse Bcei#Sec#Fmr Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
modernreaders.com

-$0.27 EPS Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.29). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Fastly reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$297.85 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post $297.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.80 million. SPX posted sales of $363.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tapestry in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Stamps.com posted earnings per share of $3.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post $53.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.60 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $51.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$538.27 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report $538.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $589.90 million and the lowest is $491.63 million. Farfetch reported sales of $386.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.43 Million

Brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report $81.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.82 million and the lowest is $74.00 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $71.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$38.67 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce sales of $38.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.90 million and the lowest is $38.44 million. Broadwind posted sales of $54.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Inseego reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $158.77 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,427,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469,377 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $158,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 77,230 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,230 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Caterpillar worth $264,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post $2.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 645.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 15,146 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce sales of $15.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy