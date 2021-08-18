$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post $297.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.80 million. SPX posted sales of $363.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.