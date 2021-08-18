$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter
Wall Street analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy's earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.33. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
