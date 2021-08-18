Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Alabama Department of Labor to change the way unemployment benefits are processed

By Bobby Mathews
Posted by 
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) announced today that it is changing the way unemployment claims are processed.

The UC Claims Tracker, which was launched in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be replaced with a more streamlined claimant portal. This will allow for one source of information for all unemployment compensation claimants and will help reduce confusion.

The portal has been available since the end of 2020, alongside the UC claims tracker. Beginning August 25, the UC claims tracker will no longer be accessible, and claimants will need to use the claimant portal. The portal will have consolidated information and will allow claimants to see their claim details.

“UC Claims Tracker was a great addition and provided claimants with more information than ever before,” said ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “As ADOL continues to revise its procedures for efficiency, it’s now time to retire the claims tracker, and switch everyone to the claimant portal. Claimants will still be able to obtain claims information in the most secure way.”

Additionally, the ortal will incorporate a new authentication process, originally launched this spring for the claims tracker, making the portal as secure as possible. Claimants will need to have an existing Google, Microsoft, or Apple account to login. If a claimant does not have one of these accounts, one will need to be set up. This is in line with the sign-on procedures for many daily services in use today. It is a more secure way to access information and helps to prevent identity theft.

The link to the claimant portal is: https://uiclaimantportal.labor.alabama.gov/

Comments / 0

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tribune#Montgomery#The Uc Claims Tracker#Ortal#Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Google
Related
U.S. Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, about 402,000 SNAP households will receive roughly $65 million in...
Public HealthPosted by
Hutch Post

US Labor Dept.: $90M available to those displaced by pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced the availability of an increased $90 million in funding grants to provide reemployment opportunities for displaced workers, historically marginalized communities or groups and those unemployed for an extended period or who have exhausted unemployment insurance or other pandemic unemployment insurance programs.
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Biden Admin Will Cut COVID Benefits That Benefit 9 Million Workers

The Biden administration is poised to allow additional federal unemployment benefits to expire on September 6, 528 days after they were first implemented as part of the CARES Act. That’s bad news for the 9 million-plus workers still receiving them, and it could very well mean American families losing their homes and American children going hungry. All of which begs the question: why isn’t the president trying to extend the benefits and protect those vulnerable Americans?
Economyrccatalyst.com

State Unemployment rate decreases to 4.4

The state’s seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate was 4.4 percent, decreasing 0.2 of a percentage point from June’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.5 of a percentage point to 5.4 percent. North Carolina’s July 2021 unemployment rate decreased 4.4 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people...
Public HealthPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Will COVID unemployment benefits get extended? States that ended them early saw economic fallout

Did ending coronavirus pandemic unemployment programs early help states reduce unemployment? That was the hope, but a new report shows that the results were mixed. Just 12.5% of workers who lost some or all of their jobless benefits in the 19 states that ended unemployment programs in June found new work by August 6, according to research by economists. Around 24% of the workers who were unemployed in April found jobs by July in states that opted out of the programs- while 21.5% found jobs in states that kept the unemployment benefits in tact.
Economyfoxbaltimore.com

$300 enhanced unemployment benefits could be extended past September 6. Here's how.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The stimulus bills signed into law delivered a lot of payments to people struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. The help included things like checks sent to every American - the last one was the $1,400 stimulus payment - and a slew of new tax credits. One of the payments intended to help people was an additional $300 to people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public HealthWinston-Salem Journal

Why are employers struggling to find workers? Amid debate about the role of unemployment benefits, an often-overlooked factor in the labor shortage is that the pandemic led many Americans to retire

Much of the return-to-work debate in North Carolina has centered on whether federal unemployment benefits have kept the potential labor force at artificially low levels during the COVID-19 pandemic. If there isn’t an uptick in people re-entering the job market during September, when the benefits are set to expire, it...
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Unemployed Oklahomans Will Not Be Receiving Benefits

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt recently took away unemployment benefits for those who have not yet found work. An Oklahoma County District Court Judge ruled that the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission needed to re-instate those $300 payments. The Oklahoma Supreme Court reviewed the case on Wednesday and has granted the State’s...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Texting fraudsters target unemployment benefits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you receive a text message about your unemployment benefits, delete it. The Department of Workforce Solutions is warning unemployment benefit claimants of a new scheme — this time through text messages. In fact, the department has stopped using text messaging due to the many reports about the new scheme.
Economyeaglecountryonline.com

Expanded Unemployment Benefits Will Continue Despite Court Ruling

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says payments will continue because the state must give recipients 30-days notice. (INDIANAPOLIS) – Expanded unemployment benefits in Indiana will continue after all. When Governor Eric Holcomb decided to withdraw Indiana from federal unemployment payments in June, he was met with a lawsuit which...
Louisiana Stateulmhawkeyeonline.com

Louisiana cuts unemployment benefits early

Unemployment benefits were cut off for nearly 200,000 Louisiana residents last month, five weeks earlier than they were supposed to end. They were cut off for those claiming unemployment because of the pandemic. While the benefits were supposed to end Sept. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards cut them off early...

Comments / 0

Community Policy