Alabama Department of Labor to change the way unemployment benefits are processed

From The Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) announced today that it is changing the way unemployment claims are processed.

The UC Claims Tracker, which was launched in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be replaced with a more streamlined claimant portal. This will allow for one source of information for all unemployment compensation claimants and will help reduce confusion.

The portal has been available since the end of 2020, alongside the UC claims tracker. Beginning August 25, the UC claims tracker will no longer be accessible, and claimants will need to use the claimant portal. The portal will have consolidated information and will allow claimants to see their claim details.

“UC Claims Tracker was a great addition and provided claimants with more information than ever before,” said ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “As ADOL continues to revise its procedures for efficiency, it’s now time to retire the claims tracker, and switch everyone to the claimant portal. Claimants will still be able to obtain claims information in the most secure way.”

Additionally, the ortal will incorporate a new authentication process, originally launched this spring for the claims tracker, making the portal as secure as possible. Claimants will need to have an existing Google, Microsoft, or Apple account to login. If a claimant does not have one of these accounts, one will need to be set up. This is in line with the sign-on procedures for many daily services in use today. It is a more secure way to access information and helps to prevent identity theft.

The link to the claimant portal is: https://uiclaimantportal.labor.alabama.gov/