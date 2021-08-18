Deputy sheriff shot and vehicle torched in San Bernardino traffic stop
A deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was shot Tuesday while attempting a traffic stop. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus, a deputy attempted to get the driver of a white vehicle to pull over near the intersection of Bobbett Drive and East Olive Street in San Bernardino at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. More than a dozen gunshots can be heard on video captured of the pursuit.www.audacy.com
