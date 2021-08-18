Newly Named “Petco Love” Invests in Lifesaving Work of The Animal League
The Animal League announced today a $3,500 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals in Central Florida and beyond. Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.sltablet.com
