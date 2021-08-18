Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, FL

Newly Named “Petco Love” Invests in Lifesaving Work of The Animal League

sltablet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Animal League announced today a $3,500 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals in Central Florida and beyond. Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.

sltablet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Lake County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Lake County, FL
Society
County
Lake County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Animal Cruelty#Animal Welfare#Charity#The Petco Foundation#Petco Love Lost#Petco Love Petco Love#Linkedin#Needy#Theanimalleague Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

'Unfair and unjust' - a bitter Cuomo says farewell to New Yorkers

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - In his final public remarks as governor of New York on Monday, Andrew Cuomo complained about what he called the unfairness of the state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed women who worked for him. After two women went public with accounts of harassment,...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy