JERSEY CITY, N.J. — With just three weeks left until the points race locks, only two Americans have clinched an auto-qualifying spot for next month's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. One is Collin Morikawa, the Open champion who enters this week's Northern Trust leading the FedEx Cup standings. The 24-year-old will be making his first appearance in the biennial matches. The other is Dustin Johnson, who recently locked up his spot in what will be his fifth Ryder Cup.