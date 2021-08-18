Listen to win tickets to see Brian Regan at Barbara B. Mann

Make sure to listen to 96K-Rock all week for a chance to win two tickets to see Brian Regan at Barbara B. Mann. For more information, click here. About Brian Regan: Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian’s non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.