Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.77 Million

Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to announce $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $3.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.