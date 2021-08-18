Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.77 Million

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to announce $156.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.90 million. Switch reported sales of $128.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Suisse Group#Switch#Zacks Investment Research#Barclays#Bmo Capital Markets#Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will announce $117.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.99 million and the lowest is $113.90 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $95.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce sales of $407.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $409.70 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $306.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to announce $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $3.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$437.68 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report sales of $437.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $428.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $423.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.23 Million

Analysts expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report $311.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.90 million and the highest is $317.70 million. Bally’s reported sales of $116.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$538.27 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report $538.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $589.90 million and the lowest is $491.63 million. Farfetch reported sales of $386.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$71.55 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report $71.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.70 million and the lowest is $70.34 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $70.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.43 Million

Brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report $81.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.82 million and the lowest is $74.00 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $71.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$38.67 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce sales of $38.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.90 million and the lowest is $38.44 million. Broadwind posted sales of $54.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Snap reported sales of $678.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post $2.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 645.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $187.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the highest is $190.20 million. Unifi posted sales of $141.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post $88.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.13 million and the highest is $88.95 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $70.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,719 shares during the period. V.F. makes up 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $444,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

Comments / 0

Community Policy