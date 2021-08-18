Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.77 Million
Wall Street analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to announce $156.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch's earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.90 million. Switch reported sales of $128.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
