If legal tech succeeds in law firms, it’s likely in no small part due to firms’ chief financial officers and chief technology officers becoming common bedfellows. “It’s absolutely critical that the CFO and CTO work in harmony and I think this marriage between technology, finances and accounting will only become stronger in the coming years,” said Fish & Richardson CFO Daniel Lasman during ILTACON 2021′s “Advocating for Legal Tech Budget by Speaking the Language of the Modern Legal Chief Financial Officer” Monday session. “There’s an opportunity for technologists and financial people to get on the same page [and] learn what the other does,” he added.