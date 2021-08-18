Cancel
Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

By Dee Baugher
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

