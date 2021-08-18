Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.