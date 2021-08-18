Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

AUD/USD clings to modest gains above mid-0.7200s, lacks follow-through

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA modest USD weakness assisted AUD/USD to stage a modest bounce from multi-month lows. COVID-19 jitters and a softer risk tone acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier aussie. An uptick in the US bond yields might help limit the USD losses ahead of the FOMC minutes. The AUD/USD...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Us Dollar#Usd#Aud#Usd#Aussie#Aud#European#Fed#Us Retail#Us Treasury#Fomc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
Businesskitco.com

Gold price holding 1% gains following disappointing flash U.S. PMI data

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are solidly above $1,800 an ounce but they are not seeing any new buying interest following weaker-than-expected momentum in the U.S. manufacturing and service sectors. Monday, IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for August fell to 61.2 down from July’s reading...
Marketsdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Awaiting Economic Data

The bears triumphed last week as the EUR/USD fell to the 1.1664 support level, its lowest in nine months, before closing trading around 1.1700. The new COVID wave will bring negative results to the European economy sectors in particular, which will keep the eur under doownward pressure for a longer period. On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve is preparing to tighten its monetary policy and this week's important symposium in Jackson Hole will clarify the direction of the central banks.
Marketskitco.com

Gold spikes above $1,800 on weaker dollar, sentiment favoring the Fed to back-peddle tapering timeline

A combination of factors resulted in gold spiking strongly higher today, breaking above the key psychological level of $1800 per ounce. Dollar weakness was a strong component contributing roughly 1/3 of today’s strong gains. A disappointing U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index magnified the concern that the Delta variant of Covid-19 has slowed down the economic recovery in the United States. And that these concerns over the rising infection rate due to the variant could dramatically cause the Federal Reserve to step back on their timeline to begin to taper their monthly asset purchases of $120 billion of U.S. Treasuries and MBS (mortgage-backed securities).
StocksToledo Blade

Modest gains produce more record highs for S&P 500, Nasdaq

Stocks pushed higher again on Wall Street Wednesday, marking more milestones for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 added another 0.2 percent, its fifth gain in a row. Banks and energy companies led the way higher. Banks benefited from an increase in bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. JPMorgan Chase climbed 2.1 percent. Trading has been subdued this week as company earnings reports wind down and traders wait to see if any news emerges from a Federal Reserve conference later this week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.34 percent.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY makes progress toward 111.00 as US Treasury yields rise

USD/JPY manages to gain some traction in the Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index reclaims the 93.00 mark amid vaccine optimism. Higher US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar. USD/JPY pair edges higher in the Asian session. The pair opened lower but made a swift recovery and...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Tight Trading Ahead of Symposium

The USD/JPY has been moving in a narrow range, with markets and investors awaiting the Jackson Hole Symposium. The symposium is where the US Federal Reserve may decided to continue its monetary policy or end it. The USD/JPY is moving between the 110.15 resistance level and the 109.41 support level, settling around 109.75 as of this writing.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains below mid-1.3700s, US Durable Goods Orders eyed

GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3700 mark, though lacked any follow-through. A modest USD strength held bulls from placing fresh bets and capped the upside for the major. Investors now look forward to the US Durable Goods Orders for some trading opportunities. The GBP/USD pair rallied nearly 40 pips...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, around 109.75-80 region

A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to regain some positive traction on Wednesday. An uptick in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and provided a modest lift to the pair. The underlying bullish sentiment undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive. The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through...
StocksFXStreet.com

Market update: USD halts slide and equities hold gains

Market News Today – USD (USD Index 93.00) ticks up from lows at 92.81 & holds at 93.00, Yields (10yr 1.29%), Asian equities traded narrowly mixed overnight. US markets ground higher. (USA500 closed +0.15% @ 4486 & FUTS trade at 4480 now). Nasdaq biggest mover +0.52%. New Home sales a tad higher at 708K but Richmond manu Index big miss at 9 vs. 25. Overnight – VP Harris (now in Vietnam) calls China “bullies”, China reciprocates. US Oil rallied again to $67.40, before cooling to $67.00. Gold tested up to $1809 then down to $1791, at $1795 now. No decision from G7 on extending the Kabul August 31 deadline.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD looks supported by the 200-hour SMA near 1.1730

EUR/USD alternates gains with losses near the 1.1750 area. The German Business Climate eased a tad in August. US Durable Goods Orders will take centre stage in the NA docket. The upside momentum in the single currency seems to be taking a breather, with EUR/USD now struggling to extend the recovery further.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY trims a part of intraday gains, falters ahead of 151.00 mark

GBP/JPY regained positive traction on Wednesday and inched back closer to the overnight swing high. A generally positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive of the move. A modest USD strength acted as a headwind for the GBP and capped any further gains for the cross. The...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index regains some traction near 93.00

DXY reverses the recent weakness and approaches 93.00. US 10-year yields remain side-lined below 1.30%. MBA Mortgage Applications, Durable Goods Orders, EIA next on tap. The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), manages to leave behind the recent bearish note and trades closer to the 93.00 neighbourhood.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Kiwi soars highest, AUD, CAD, EMFX climb, dollar dips anew

Risk-on extends, stocks edge up despite Delta concerns. Summary: The Kiwi (NZD/USD) outperformed, soaring 0.81% (0.6948) after it was revealed that the RBNZ Assistant Governor said policymakers considered a 0.50% rate hike last week. New Zealand’s central bank (RBNZ) kept interest rates at 0.25%, a record low but indicated a tightening later this year. Against the Canadian Dollar, the Greenback slid further to 1.2597 (1.2659). Oil prices extended their advance with Brent Crude settling at USD 71.18 (USD 68.55). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of foreign currencies, eased further to 92.87 (93.02). Risk-on advanced after the US Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Inc to develop a new coronavirus vaccine. Nevertheless, Reuters reported that the average number of deaths from Covid-19 in the US rose by 23% over the previous 7-day period. Markets continued to speculate on whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell would hint at a taper timeline at the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium. Elsewhere, stubbornly high coronavirus cases in New South Wales failed to halt the Aussie Dollar’s advance to 0.7259 (0.7213), a gain of 0.67%. The Euro edged up 0.12% to 1.1758 while Sterling was little changed at 1.3729 from 1.3724. The Yen finished flat against the Dollar at 109.68. Asian and Emerging Market currencies extended their advance against the Greenback. Against the Thai Baht, the US Dollar tumbled 1.04% to 32.90 (33.28). The USD/CNH pair slumped to 6.4690 from 6.4770. The US 10-year Treasury bond yield rose 4 basis points to 1.29%. Two-year US Treasury yields ended flat at 0.22%. Other global bond yields finished modestly higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield settled at -0.48% (-0.48%). Australia’s Ten- Year bond yield rose to 1.15% from 1.09%. UK 10-year Gilt yield rose 1 bp to 0.54%.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: 50% Fibo. level continues to cap the upside

A goodish pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around AUD/USD on Wednesday. A generally positive risk tone might help limit any deeper losses for the perceived riskier aussie. The technical setup supports prospects for the resumption of the recent downtrend trajectory. The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY advances toward 110.00 on modest USD strength

USD/JPY started to edge higher ahead of the American session. US Dollar Index posts small daily gains above 93.00. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is trading at weekly highs above 1.3%. The USD/JPY pair gained traction ahead of the American session and was last seen trading at a fresh daily...

Comments / 0

Community Policy