Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.16. W&T Offshore posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 178.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti#Offshore Company#Oil And Gas#Post#W T Offshore#Zacks Investment Research#W T Offshore#Eps#The Thomson Reuters#Roth Capital#Sec#Wti#Invesco Ltd
