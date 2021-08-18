Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share
Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.16. W&T Offshore posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 178.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.www.modernreaders.com
