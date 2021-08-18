Mechanical Earth Drills from Little Beaver
Little Beaver’s Mechanical Earth Drills offer a safe and productive solution for one-man hole digging applications. Featuring a 360-rpm operating speed, the drills are faster and produce cleaner holes than similar competitive units, while the compact design allows access to areas unreachable by skid steer-mounted augers. Built to be reliable, powerful and lightweight, the Mechanical drills are ideal for a variety of industries, including rental centers, fence and sign installers, landscape and building contractors, and parks and recreation departments.www.forconstructionpros.com
