Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Mechanical Earth Drills from Little Beaver

Posted by 
Rental
Rental
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Little Beaver’s Mechanical Earth Drills offer a safe and productive solution for one-man hole digging applications. Featuring a 360-rpm operating speed, the drills are faster and produce cleaner holes than similar competitive units, while the compact design allows access to areas unreachable by skid steer-mounted augers. Built to be reliable, powerful and lightweight, the Mechanical drills are ideal for a variety of industries, including rental centers, fence and sign installers, landscape and building contractors, and parks and recreation departments.

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Rental

Rental

Fort Atkinson, WI
97
Followers
534
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Rental provides equipment rental owners and managers with the information they need to effectively manage their assets for maximum profitability. With this focus, Rental speaks to the one thing that unites all rental businesses, big and small, and that is the equipment itself. Rental also touches on the issues which are not related to equipment, but instead, relate to personnel, finances and more.

 https://www.forconstructionpros.com/rental
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Parks And Recreation#Mechanical#Mdl 8h#Mdl 5h
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
EconomyPosted by
Rental

Magni to Launch Mining Telehandler at MINExpo 2021

Magni Telescopic Handlers will be debuting a new mining specific telehandler at MINExpo 2021, which takes place September 13 to 15 in Las Vegas. The TH U 5.8 low-profile fixed telehandler includes features tailor-made for mining environments. Powered by a Deutz engine, the TH U 5.8 can safely lift to...
ElectronicsPosted by
Rental

Talking BASECAMP with Thermal Intelligence

In this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line, Editor Alexis Sheprak sits down with Mark Malekoff, director of Thermal Intelligence, to talk about their award-winning BASECAMP product, which is a three-in-one light tower, generator, and heater. They touch on its benefits, GREEN Seal certification, and more. Rental's The Bottom Line...
Vermont StateThomasNet Industrial News Room

Vermont Startup Upcycles Glass into "Glavel" Building Material

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Vermont-based startup that turns recycled glass into lightweight building...
Technologysuasnews.com

DRONEFLY, a Project By KYON Inc, completes the development of flight trackers

KYON Corporation (project “DRONEFLY) has completed its development of “Flight Tracker” system, which gathers flight information of drones including flight time, speed, location, and flight route. DRONEFLY, a blockchain project developed for managing flight experience verification, has announced that the project has completed its development of Flight Tracker–RFI device that...
WorldPosted by
Vice

World’s Quickest Roller Coaster Suspended Because Riders Keep Breaking Their Bones

The quickest roller coaster in the world has been suspended until further notice, after multiple customers reported broken bones from the ride. Since December, at least six riders sustained bone fractures after riding “Do-Dodonpa,” a roller coaster that goes at “super death” speed in the country’s popular Fuji-Q Highland Park, the park’s operator said. Four of them said they broke their neck or back, a spokesperson for the park told VICE World News.
Astronomyhoustonianonline.com

It seems that a comet that exploded near the sun at the beginning of this year has caused a scene before

Researchers believe Comet Atlas is part of a larger comet, which appeared in the night sky about 5,000 years ago. At the end of 2019, astronomers discovered an interesting comet. Comet C/2019 was Y4, also known as Atlas. Atlas’ brightness increased at an astonishing speed, making it look as if we were seeing a comet It can be seen with the naked eye (see box). Unfortunately, that hope emitted smoke. But now researchers are making up for it with an interesting discovery about Atlas.
Businessmining-technology.com

SSAB delivers first batch of fossil fuel-free steel to Volvo

Swedish steel manufacturer SSAB has announced that it has “produced the world’s first fossil-free steel”. The steel was delivered to its first customer, Volvo Group as part of a trail delivery. Volvo had said that it will begin using the steel in its manufacturing process from this year. Plans are for smaller-scale serial production to start during 2022 and for a gradual escalation towards mass production to follow.
AstronomyDesign Taxi

NASA Shot Lasers At The Moon For 50 Years, And One Finally Bounced Back

For the last decade, scientists at NASA have been taking aim with laser beams at a tiny reflector on the moon. Around 240,000 miles away, the panel—the size of a paperback novel—suddenly fired one back. This reflector is mounted on the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), a spacecraft that has been...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Bennu Asteroid Impacting Earth Is Unlikely, NASA Says

NASA has just updated its predictions regarding the chances of the Bennu asteroid impacting our planet. The agency even did the maths to determine the precise date when an impact is most probable – September 24, 2182. However, the situation is not as grim as it may sound. If a...
AstronomyPosted by
CBS DFW

Rare Blue ‘Sturgeon’ Moon Overhead North Texas Sunday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The full moon tonight is called a “sturgeon” moon. In the Great Lakes, this is peak Sturgeon fishing season. Go out and take a look, it is also a rare “seasonal blue moon.”. Full moons occur when the moon sits exactly opposite the side of Earth...
AstronomyFreethink

Moon glass helps solve a lunar mystery

Surrounding Earth, and extending far out into space, is a powerful magnetic field, fueled by the liquid swirling in the planet’s center. But the moon, on the other hand, doesn’t have a molten core anymore and so does not have a magnetic field today, like it once did — or so scientists long thought.
Travelsciencealert.com

Turns Out It's Not Possible to Time Travel Just by Flying Really Fast

The possibility of time travel has excited many of us for hundreds of years, inspiring countless books and films. The ability to move not only through space but into the past or future would open a myriad of possibilities for humankind. But is it theoretically even possible to time travel?
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

What can we do with a captured asteroid?

There's gold in them thar asteroids! Literally — asteroids have more than enough gold, plus other metals, to provide a few lifetimes' worth of fortunes. But there are plenty of other reasons asteroids are valuable. So how do we get these metals from these faraway asteroids? Perhaps the best way...
Energy Industrydailyresearchnews.com

An automated factory to manufacture solar panels with desert sand

Some companies are working on reducing pollution and costs relating to the manufacture of solar panels. This is particularly the case with Maana Electric, which should soon test a sort of small automated factory to produce panels with sand harvested from the desert. A promising project, but still mysterious. In...
LifestylePosted by
Only In North Dakota

The World’s Largest French Fry Festival Is Happening This September Right Here In North Dakota

French fries – what is not to love? Whether they are crinkle cut, waffle shaped, thin and crispy, or thick and covered in toppings, french fries are the perfect side, snack, or meal. While many people think of Idaho as being the place for potatoes, you may be surprised to know that a huge amount […] The post The World’s Largest French Fry Festival Is Happening This September Right Here In North Dakota appeared first on Only In Your State.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Ancient Lava Reveals Earth's Magnetic Field Really Does Have a Cycle of 200M Years

We know that Earth's magnetic field is always shifting in its direction and its strength. Just how quickly these changes are happening is of great interest, considering this planetary feature keeps us all protected from violent cosmic radiation. Now, a new analysis of ancient lava flows in eastern Scotland – filling in some crucial blanks in our magnetic field history – has backed up previous research pointing to a 200-million-year cycle during which the field weakens and then strengthens again. The team also used the magnetic history they found buried in the geological record to double-check other measurements made over the last...
Aerospace & Defenseaithority.com

Onboard Systems Delivers First H125 Swing Cargo Hook Systems For Factory Installation At Airbus Helicopters

Onboard Systems International, LLC, a leading provider of innovative helicopter cargo hook equipment, announced that it has shipped the first delivery of their TALON LC Hydraulic Cargo Hook Swing System for factory installation at the Airbus H125 final assembly line (FAL) in Marignane, France. The new swing system was developed under contract with Airbus Helicopters and includes Onboard’s hydraulic cargo hook, gimbal frame technology, and its new C-40 cockpit indicator for the integrated Onboard Weighing System.

Comments / 0

Community Policy