Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading 330.4% Higher Over Last Week

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 416.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $86,098.91 and $20.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 330.4% against the U.S. dollar.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftxt#Btc#Quant#Qnt#Mxc#Prq#Qbit#Egoras#Eusd#Futuraxproject#Receive News Updates#Futurax Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Feellike Market Capitalization Hits $17,315.13 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Feellike coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,315.13 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Cap Achieves $181.74 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $181.74 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for $18.17 or 0.00036231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FYDcoin Market Cap Tops $2.17 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $89.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phore Market Cap Hits $3.94 Million (PHR)

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC. Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC. Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012553 BTC. Particl (PART)...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Steem Dollars Reaches Market Cap of $69.29 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $69.29 million and $23.87 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $8.07 or 0.00016223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

THEKEY Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. THEKEY has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $103,659.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Cap of $14.24 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $14.24 million and $215,843.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Covesting (COV) Market Cap Hits $10.67 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $60,049.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001202 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MFCoin Market Cap Hits $111,814.80 (MFC)

MFCoin (CURRENCY:MFC) traded 96.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, MFCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MFCoin has a total market capitalization of $111,814.80 and approximately $46.00 worth of MFCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MFCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kusama Market Cap Tops $2.79 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Kusama has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $209.69 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $329.71 or 0.00667012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Linker Coin (LNC) Price Reaches $0.0804 on Major Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $26,612.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Formation Fi (FORM) Price Up 15.2% This Week

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002497 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00055779 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00130900 BTC. Filecoin...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

saffron.finance (SFI) Reaches Market Cap of $82.28 Million

Saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, saffron.finance has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for $901.35 or 0.01817384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $82.28 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ROAD Market Cap Tops $108,912.72 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $108,912.72 and approximately $42,424.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROAD has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Neutrino Token (NSBT) Reaches One Day Volume of $183,832.00

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002503 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056069 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00132262 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Tops $16.60 on Exchanges

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for about $16.60 or 0.00033932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $381.85 million and $356.44 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nxt Hits 24-Hour Volume of $544,126.00 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Nxt has a market capitalization of $19.59 million and $544,126.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Router Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.14 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.60 or 0.00009362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.14 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Elamachain (ELAMA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.94 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Elamachain has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CryptoSoul Price Up 67.9% Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $686,129.27 and approximately $2,156.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy