Port Jefferson, NY

Port Jeff and SBU student shuttle heads back to village after year-long hiatus

By Julianne Mosher
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 5 days ago
Starting Thursday, Aug. 19, Stony Brook University students can come Down Port to shop, eat and enjoy what the village has to offer. Created in 2019 as a partnership between the Port Jefferson Parking and Mobility Department, the university’s office of Community Relations and the Port Jefferson Business Improvement District, the program had to stop in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kevin Wood, the village’s parking and mobility administrator.

TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
Posted by
TBR News Media

Long Island Museum hosts summer picnic Aug. 26

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook will host a Community Summer Picnic on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. Join them on the beautiful grounds of the LIM for a picnic with your family and a concert by Gathering Time. Bring your blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets to enjoy the sounds of Gathering Time on the lawn outside of the Carriage Museum. This event is free, but first come / first accommodated due to crowd restrictions. For more information, call 631-751-0066 or visit www.longislandmuseum.org.
Posted by
TBR News Media

Legislator Trotta holds food drive for St. Vincent de Paul in Kings Park

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta is hosting a summer drive to collect non-perishable items for school lunches, snacks and personal care products for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, located at St. Joseph’s Church, 59 Church Street, Kings Park. The pantry is open on Monday and Thursday form 1pm until 4pm. To speak with someone at the pantry, please call 631-269-6635.
Posted by
TBR News Media

Lt. Gov. Hochul makes a quick visit to Long Island

As Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) packed up his moving trucks at the governor’s mansion, the soon-to-be governess headed to Long Island. With just a few days left until she becomes New York’s first female governor, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) made a quick stop in Hauppauge for a roundtable discussion with local labor leaders where topics included job training, green jobs and new legislative efforts to support essential workers.
Posted by
TBR News Media

Mustang car show cruises over to Port Jefferson

The Mustang and Shelby Club of Long Island will present its annual Mustang Car Show at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson Sunday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cars from 1965 to present will be on view inside and outside the center. Free admission. For more information, call 631-371-1432 or 631-802-2160.
Posted by
TBR News Media

Historic 1910 hill climb returns to Port Jefferson

On Sunday, Aug. 15, cars from the last century geared up to tackle the ascent on East Broadway in Port Jefferson village to commemorate the 1910 hill climb. Sponsored by the Port Jefferson Harbor Education & Arts Conservancy, in partnership with the village, the event allows vintage car enthusiasts to retrace the original hill climb course as spectators cheer them throughout this historic tribute.
Posted by
TBR News Media

Hometown History: Record-breaking crowds attended 1901 – Firemen’s Tournament in Port Jefferson

The Suffolk County Volunteer Firemen’s Tournament, held in Port Jefferson on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 1901, was a bellwether event in the history of the village. In tournaments of yesteryear, fire departments typically competed in a series of contests such as maneuvering hand-drawn equipment, laying hose, climbing ladders, and passing buckets of water.
Posted by
TBR News Media

Bethel Hobbs Community Farm’s Run the Farm event a success

Bethel Hobbs Community Farm in Centereach and Town of Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle hosted the 7th annual Run the Farm 4-Mile Challenge on Aug. 14. The race covered roughly two miles of flat terrain preceded by a mile of rolling hills and two mildly challenging ascents before concluding at the historic grounds of Bethel Hobbs Community Farm. The run was followed by an award ceremony.
Posted by
TBR News Media

Director of Dix Hills Hebrew school named national Educator of the Year

Rabbi Dovid Weinbaum, Director of the Chai Center Noskin Hebrew School in Dix Hills, was named Educator of the Year by Ckids, a leading programmer of Jewish education. Rabbi Weinbuam earned the honor for his stellar leadership navigating a seamless transition to online learning during Covid-19. He pioneered an entirely new structure, and directed and produced creative and engaging classes and curriculums, ensuring children around the country were able to not only continue their Jewish education during unprecedented times, but also thoroughly enjoy the experience.
Posted by
TBR News Media

Arkk Wellness Center celebrates grand opening in Port Jeff Sta.

On July 26, Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (sixth from left) and Town Clerk Donna Lent (second from right) and members of the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce were on hand to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for The Katherine Jon Salon’s The Arkk Wellness Center and Academy located at 4747 Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station.
Posted by
TBR News Media

Free meditation workshop heads to Port Jefferson’s Harborfront Park

The Port Jefferson Village Center hosts a Meditation for a Healthy Lifestyle program at Harborfront Park, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m. Join long-time meditator John Bednarik for an engaging workshop that will teach you practical strategies to reduce stress and create a more healthy and positive lifestyles. Please bring a chair, blanket or mat for seating. Class will be held indoors in case of inclement weather. Free but registration is required by visiting www.portjeff.com. For more information, call 631-802-2160.
Posted by
TBR News Media

Long Island Lending a Helping Hand opens in Rocky Point

The Rocky Point Sound Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Long Island Lending a Helping Hand, Inc. at 341 Route 25A in Rocky Point on August 2. Guests who attended included Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, Councilwoman Jane Bonner, Chamber President Gary Pollakusky and...
Posted by
TBR News Media

The Lost Class: Stony Brook University ensures all student accomplishments are recognized

A Commencement, double White Coat Ceremony and extended orientation to start the school year on the right foot. The COVID-19 Pandemic has taken many recognitions and rights of passage away from those who have worked hard to reach their goals. Case in point: Commencement for an entire graduating class was celebrated virtually, if at all. An entire class of first-year students were unable to begin their college experience on campus. And, other professional students were unable to mark their hard-earned accomplishments with the proper pomp and circumstance.

