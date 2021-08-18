Cancel
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Agrify Call Options (NASDAQ:AGFY)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,014 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 776% compared to the average daily volume of 230 call options. Several research analysts have recently commented on AGFY shares. Maxim Group lifted their target...

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “. Shares of OPGN opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 million,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $332.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.07.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Lowers BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to Neutral

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.31.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.36.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESTA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 12,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 576,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.43 Million

Brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report $81.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.82 million and the lowest is $74.00 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $71.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 122,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lifted by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Ascent Asset Management LLC Acquires 558 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 0.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 56,401 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $46,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Snap reported sales of $678.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$38.67 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce sales of $38.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.90 million and the lowest is $38.44 million. Broadwind posted sales of $54.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.15

Shares of Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.15 and last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 902 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

