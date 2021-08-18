Cancel
The Use of Facial Recognition Technology by Law Enforcement

By Dr. Jarrod Sadulski
In Homeland Security
The use of facial recognition in law enforcement is a topic that is gaining momentum and public attention. However, many people are unfamiliar with how facial recognition technology works or its advantages for law enforcement. Facial recognition technology enables law enforcement to identify someone by his or her face and...

In Homeland Security

ABOUT

InHomelandSecurity.com is a top online resource for breaking homeland security news and analysis. InHomelandSecurity.com is maintained by a network of field experts who cover topics dealing with terrorism research, emergency preparedness, coronavirus, COVID-19, disaster response, border security, transportation and logistics, military intelligence, law enforcement, cybersecurity, and national security. Check back daily for detailed analysis on breaking homeland security news from around the world.

 https://inhomelandsecurity.com/
#Facial Recognition System#Face Recognition#Law Enforcement#Ibm#Congress
TechnologyTelegraph

Facial recognition tech 'being rolled out by police without Parliament's oversight'

The Home Office and police have been accused of bypassing Parliamentary debate on the rollout of facial recognition by quietly sanctioning its widespread use in new guidance. In an open letter, shared exclusively with The Telegraph, 31 organisations say the new guidance allowing police, local councils and enforcement agencies to deploy face recognition cameras across England and Wales ignores court rulings against “invasive” filming.
Technologymakeuseof.com

8 Facial Recognition Myths and the Truth Behind Them

Despite being captivating and novel, facial recognition doesn't seem to flow well with some people. And you probably also have your reservations about it, especially when it gives you the notion that you're being bugged or monitored. Many myths are flying around about this technology. But how true are they?...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

China approves sweeping data privacy law

The Chinese parliament has passed a stringent new privacy law aimed at safeguarding users’ personal data. The new law, which according to Chinese state media comes into effect on November 1, 2021, follows months of the state tightening regulation on the rampant collection of user data that saw dozens of apps banned.
Chinatheregister.com

China puts continuous consent at the center of data protection law

China has passed a law that authorities say "further perfects" existing arrangements for protection of personal data. The new "Personal Information Protection Law of the People's Republic of China" comes into effect on November 1st, 2021, and comprises eight chapters and 74 articles that outline strict yet vague measures on how and when data is collected and managed, individuals' rights, and who ultimately owns data.
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Are Americans Really Prepared for Facial Recognition?

The ongoing pandemic has accelerated the shift towards contactless technology, with facial recognition becoming the most intriguing. Face-recognition technology is fast entering the retail sphere as both small and big players like Albertsons, as reported by Vox, look towards innovation and efficiency. However, as facial recognition is primarily used for...
Law Enforcementapa.org

Police Use of Force: Forming a Partnership Between Professional Psychology and Law Enforcement: WS208

In the past year, North American law enforcement agencies have received considerable scrutiny because of several well-publicized incidents of excessive force, especially toward various minority groups. Presented by a psychologist who has 25 years of experience as a sworn police officer, this introductory workshop reviews the existing “force” science, explores the relationship between implicit biases and force deployment, and identifies areas in which psychological science can help law enforcement increase the safety of police officers and the citizens they serve.
Politicsgcaptain.com

Jones Act Enforcer Makes First Violation Allegation

The organization behind a private Jones Act enforcement vessel operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has made its first allegation of wrongdoing, according to the Offshore Marine Service Association, which charters the vessel. In its first public report related to the Jones Act Enforcer, OMSA alleges that the Vanuatu-flagged...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

UK government criticised for proposed facial-recognition guidance

Human rights group Liberty has criticised the UK’s governments proposed update to its “surveillance camera code of practice”, claiming it does not properly take into account court findings on the use of live facial-recognition (LFR) technology by police, or the dangers such a surveillance tool presents. Guidance on the use...
Softwarebiometricupdate.com

CyberLink updates facial recognition platform with live video, recording features

CyberLink has added live video monitoring and video recording functionality in the latest update to its FaceMe Security biometric solution. The update includes the new Monitor Add-on function, which enables security guards to monitor up to nine video streams while receiving event-based instant alerts, according to a release. It also...
SoftwarePosted by
Vice

Researchers Create 'Master Faces' to Bypass Facial Recognition

Researchers have demonstrated a method to create "master faces," computer generated faces that act like master keys for facial recognition systems, and can impersonate several identities with what the researchers claim is a high probability of success. In their paper, researchers at the Blavatnik School of Computer Science and the...
Softwarewinbuzzer.com

Microsoft Executive Says AI Facial Recognition Cannot Detect Human Emotion

One Microsoft executive closely linked to the company’s AI development has offered an interesting opinion on the technology. Kate Crawford, senior principal researcher for Microsoft told The Guardian that AI technology is not good enough to detect human emotion, and also called for more regulation of machine learning models. That...
TechnologyFast Company

The great misunderstanding at the core of facial recognition

In the last five years, facial recognition has become a battleground for the future of artificial intelligence (AI). This controversial technology encapsulates public fears about inescapable surveillance, algorithmic bias, and dystopian AI. Cities across the United States have banned the use of facial recognition by government agencies and prominent companies have announced moratoria on the technology’s development.
Public Safetycryptonews.com

Crypto Launderers Use Blockchain 'Antinalysis' To Evade Law Enforcement

In a never-ending arms race pitting crypto compliance firms and cybercriminals, a blockchain analytics tool has been made available on the dark web, enabling bitcoin (BTC) addresses to be checked for ties to criminal activities, according to blockchain analytics company Elliptic. The tool enables crypto launderers to test whether their assets could be identified as criminal proceeds by legitimate exchanges.
Technologyarxiv.org

Understanding and Mitigating Annotation Bias in Facial Expression Recognition

The performance of a computer vision model depends on the size and quality of its training data. Recent studies have unveiled previously-unknown composition biases in common image datasets which then lead to skewed model outputs, and have proposed methods to mitigate these biases. However, most existing works assume that human-generated annotations can be considered gold-standard and unbiased. In this paper, we reveal that this assumption can be problematic, and that special care should be taken to prevent models from learning such annotation biases. We focus on facial expression recognition and compare the label biases between lab-controlled and in-the-wild datasets. We demonstrate that many expression datasets contain significant annotation biases between genders, especially when it comes to the happy and angry expressions, and that traditional methods cannot fully mitigate such biases in trained models. To remove expression annotation bias, we propose an AU-Calibrated Facial Expression Recognition (AUC-FER) framework that utilizes facial action units (AUs) and incorporates the triplet loss into the objective function. Experimental results suggest that the proposed method is more effective in removing expression annotation bias than existing techniques.

