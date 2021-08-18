Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.
