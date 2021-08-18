Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Syncron and Mize Join Forces to Deliver the Industry's First Connected Service Experience and Accelerate New Service Centric Business Models

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyncron and Mize, Inc. today announced that Mize, Inc., a leader and innovator of Field Service Management and Warranty Management solutions, has merged with Syncron, a leader in Service Parts and Contracts Management including Inventory, Pricing, and IoT-based preventive repair monitoring solutions. The combined company will be the world's largest privately-owned global leader offering complete Service Lifecycle Management solutions for the manufacturers, distributors, and services ecosystem.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Economy#Service Business#Service Level#Mize Join Forces#Mize Inc#Prweb#Wcm#Csx#Slm#Ebitda#Founder#Saas#Ai#Idc#Board#Syncron Media#Marketscape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessaithority.com

Privacera Taps Industry Visionaries Piet Loubser As SVP Marketing And Nitin Mathur As SVP Customer Experience To Support Company’s Rapid Growth

Latest leadership appointments underscore Privacera’s commitment to delivering a cloud-first, unified system for data access governance and privacy across multi-cloud data estates. Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger announced that Piet Loubser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Marketing...
Businessaithority.com

Riversand and Cloudinary Partner to Deliver More Dynamic, Highly Visual Product Experiences for Customers

Customers Can Expect an Enterprise-Proven, Cloud-Native Product Data Solution Combined With a Leading Media Management Platform to Grow Sales. Riversand, a Syndigo company, announced a strategic partnership with Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world’s top brands, to help its retail, distribution, and manufacturing clients deliver better, more engaging product experiences to their customers. The partnership connects Riversand’s market-leading product information management (PIM) capabilities with Cloudinary’s depth in superior media experience management, including Digital Asset Management (DAM).
Industry, TXHouston Chronicle

ITS - Integrated Telemanagement Services, Inc. Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. ITS has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. ITS has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services...
Health ServicesHouston Chronicle

Jump Technologies introduces Case Companion to help hospitals optimize clinical workflows and control costs in the OR

EAGAN, Minn. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Jump Technologies, a leading hospital supply chain solutions provider, announced today the launch of Case Companion, a clinical solution designed to help hospital staff reduce duplicate documentation, improve real-time charge capture in the OR, control surgical material costs, and avoid costly stockouts. Case Companion...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Performance Marketer DFO Global Elevates Niek Tijsen to Product Manager

AMSTERDAM (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. DFO Global Performance Commerce, an industry-leading performance marketing and eCommerce company, announced today that Niek Tijsen has been promoted to Product manager. Tijsen was previously a partner relations manager, where he spent the last 2.5 years growing relationships with traffic sources(Google and Taboola) and independent marketing affiliates.
Redmond, WAHouston Chronicle

For the 10th Time, MAQ Software Appears on the Inc. 5000, the Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

REDMOND, Wash. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Inc. magazine announced that MAQ Software earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the tenth time. Inc., the leading magazine for mid-market companies, has been ranking the 5000 fastest growing private companies annually since 2007. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — independent businesses.
HealthStamford Advocate

ContinuumCloud Releases New Industry Report on the Evolving Role of Technology across the Behavioral Health and Human Services Industry

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. ContinuumCloud has just released a new report on the state of technology at behavioral health and human services organizations. As the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for this industry, ContinuumCloud is committed to researching the unique operational challenges that these organizations face in order to provide tailored solutions. The results, which encompass responses from more than 350 human services leaders across the nation, reveal just how integral technology has become in shaping both the employee experience and the client experience.
Technologymartechseries.com

Telia Taps ServiceNow to Transform Service and Customer Operations and Deliver Great Experiences for Customers

ServiceNow announced that Telia Company, a multinational telecommunications company and mobile network operator, will standardize its service operations on the Now Platform. Telia Company, the leading operator in the Nordic and Baltics, is expanding its work with ServiceNow to create workflows that streamline service management processes and enable proactive customer service. More than ever, people rely on their service providers for reliable, fast Internet to stay connected to the world. To maintain services, build trust, and rise above the competition, Telia’s work with ServiceNow helps to deliver even better experiences for customers and employees, while reducing costs.
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Connected Service Experience Platform Addresses Complexities in Aftermarket Sales

Syncron and Mize, Inc. combined forces to deliver what is said to be the industry’s first connected service experience platform. The Syncron Connected Service Experience (CSX) platform and Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions enable manufacturers to retain more customers, deliver services more cost-effectively and generate higher-margin revenues from the install base.
Chestertown, MDHouston Chronicle

PCF Insurance Services Joins Forces With Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency To Form Strategic Partnership

PCF expands presence in the Middle Atlantic Region with Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency. PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency, located in Chestertown, Maryland. As part of the partnership, Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency Partners, Michael and Wendy Moore, will become owners and partners of PCF Insurance Services.
Environmentrockislandtoday.com

Group O to Join Apple’s Impact Accelerator for Innovative Minority-Owned Businesses Focused on Environmental Action

Founded in 1974 as a small Midwest packaging distributor, Group O has grown into one of the largest Latino-owned businesses in the United States. As an end-to-end business process outsourcer serving some of the world’s largest brands, Group O specializes in integrated supply chain solutions designed to optimize operations while reducing waste. They are committed to environmental stewardship through several programs and policies that reduce not only their own carbon footprint, but that of their clients. As a certified MBE, Group O is dedicated to building a diverse workforce in addition to.
Businessmichiganchronicle.com

Diversified Chemical Technologies, Inc. to Join Apple’s Impact Accelerator for Minority Businesses

Diversified Chemical Technologies, Inc., (“DCTI”) today announced that it has been selected to join the Apple Impact Accelerator, a new program for minority-owned businesses that are creating environmental solutions focused on climate change, resource conservation and smarter chemistry. Diversified Chemical Technologies is one of 15 businesses selected for Apple’s first Impact Accelerator cohort.
Economyfranchising.com

Vital Care Infusion Services Awards Nine Franchises Amid Accelerated Industry Growth

Infusion Services Franchisor to Debut Pharmacies in Texas, Florida, Kansas and South Carolina and deepen footprint in Pennsylvania and Georgia. August 19, 2021 // Franchising.com // MERIDIAN, Miss. - Vital Care Infusion Services, a pharmacy franchise business for infusion services, announced today the signing of nine franchise agreements that will expand its presence in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Carolina, Kansas, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. These new signings come on the heels of the company’s record-breaking success in 2020, where it reported a 40% increase in revenue year-over-year. Vital Care’s surge in franchise development is fueled by the accelerated growth of the home infusion industry as pharmacies across the nation have reported an unprecedented demand for in-home therapies as a result of the pandemic.
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

Pioneer Vocational Industrial Services announces new executive director

Darin D. Pendergraft was named the Pioneer Vocational Industrial Services new executive director at the board of director’s July 19 meeting. Pendergraft will take over position on Aug. 16. Pendergraft is a Lincoln County native and graduate of Berea College. For the past 28 years, he has held multiple production...
BusinessDark Reading

A-LIGN to Accelerate Growth, Expand A-SCEND’s Software Capabilities & Services Offerings with Investment from Warburg Pincus

New York, NY – August 12, 2021 – Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, announced a strategic investment in A-LIGN, a high-growth provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions and top issuer of SOC 2 reports worldwide, alongside existing investor FTV Capital. This investment will be used to drive product innovation in the company’s A-SCEND SaaS platform, grow the company’s portfolio of service offerings, expand A-LIGN’s global footprint and execute on an aggressive hiring strategy. As demand for cybersecurity assessments continues to soar, A-LIGN is committed to providing the services and technology needed to meet today’s unique regulatory and cybersecurity requirements. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy