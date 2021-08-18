Syncron and Mize Join Forces to Deliver the Industry's First Connected Service Experience and Accelerate New Service Centric Business Models

Infusion Services Franchisor to Debut Pharmacies in Texas, Florida, Kansas and South Carolina and deepen footprint in Pennsylvania and Georgia. August 19, 2021 // Franchising.com // MERIDIAN, Miss. - Vital Care Infusion Services, a pharmacy franchise business for infusion services, announced today the signing of nine franchise agreements that will expand its presence in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Carolina, Kansas, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. These new signings come on the heels of the company’s record-breaking success in 2020, where it reported a 40% increase in revenue year-over-year. Vital Care’s surge in franchise development is fueled by the accelerated growth of the home infusion industry as pharmacies across the nation have reported an unprecedented demand for in-home therapies as a result of the pandemic.