Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMondi plc (LON:MNDI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEURV. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €275.50 ($324.12).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 1,144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coloplast A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $332.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.07.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lifted to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.15

Shares of Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.15 and last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $187.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the highest is $190.20 million. Unifi posted sales of $141.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post $88.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.13 million and the highest is $88.95 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $70.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$38.67 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce sales of $38.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.90 million and the lowest is $38.44 million. Broadwind posted sales of $54.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Happiness Biotech Group Limited is a nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer. It is focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. Happiness Biotech Group Limited is based in NANPING, China. “. Shares of HAPP stock traded up...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Snap reported sales of $678.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.80.

