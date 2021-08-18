Cancel
U.S. Politics

Some Americans Could Be Getting Booster Shots In September

By Allison Aubrey
wvik.org
 5 days ago

Another round of vaccinations is around the corner. Top Biden administration officials have announced a plan to offer booster shots to fully vaccinated adults beginning next month. Though, this is pending a review by the FDA and a panel of CDC advisers. NPR's Allison Aubrey joins us with details. Hey...

