New Balance and Casablanca are expanding their ongoing partnership with another sneaker drop. This time around, the duo has crafted two new colorways of the XC-72 silhouette. The collaborative sneaker was first spotted in the fashion label’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection “Grand Prix” revealed earlier this year. Taking inspiration from luxury sports cars, the shoes are updated with accent hues of green and orange, and yellow and red throughout the upper. Each pair comes with a white perforated base, which is accompanied by colorful suede overlays. The tongue is branded with the two brands’ logos along with XC-72 branding on the footbed. Rounding out the design is the NB embroidery on the heel tab.