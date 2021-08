The team of experts at Scott's Cheap Flights recently revealed the 10 U.S. airports that offer the most frequent flight deals on international travel. In the first six months of 2021, SCF sent thousands of flight deals from as many as 168 domestic airports to its members. To determine which airports offer the most frequent deals on international flights, SCF analyzed commercial international airports in metro areas with a population of at least one million people, and collected data on how many deals were sent to members for cheap flights departing from each airport in the past year. Here's a look at the best of the best.