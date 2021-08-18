Indianapolis Colts: QB Jacob Eason surprises in preseason debut
Indianapolis Colts QB Jacob Eason surprised in his preseason debut in a positive way. The Indianapolis Colts got a long look at their young quarterbacks in their Sunday preseason game versus the Carolina Panthers. With Carson Wentz likely sidelined until the season starts, second-year quarterback Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger split the reps, each getting a half of football. Many were excited to see the strong-armed Eason get some live game reps in, and the fourth round pick in 2020 surprised a good deal of fans and analysts with his performance.nflmocks.com
