Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Indianapolis Colts: QB Jacob Eason surprises in preseason debut

By Jacob Schyvinck
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis Colts QB Jacob Eason surprised in his preseason debut in a positive way. The Indianapolis Colts got a long look at their young quarterbacks in their Sunday preseason game versus the Carolina Panthers. With Carson Wentz likely sidelined until the season starts, second-year quarterback Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger split the reps, each getting a half of football. Many were excited to see the strong-armed Eason get some live game reps in, and the fourth round pick in 2020 surprised a good deal of fans and analysts with his performance.

nflmocks.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

130K+
Followers
322K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLAOL Corp

NFL World Reacts To The Sam Ehlinger News

An interesting situation is developing in the Indianapolis Colts quarterback room this training camp. The Colts are without starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who underwent foot surgery. Wentz, who was traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis this offseason, is expected to miss several weeks. It’s unclear where the Colts will turn. Some...
NFLSouth Bend Tribune

Doyel: Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger? Colts have a quarterback competition, not a dilemma

INDIANAPOLIS – The two guys are just so different. Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger, I’m talking about. The two Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks competing for the starting job until Carson Wentz returns from foot surgery. Eason looks special when the play unfolds as it should, dropping back and standing in the pocket and delivering lasers to open receivers. Ehlinger tends to look special when everything isn’t perfect, gently fitting the ball into a small space or just putting it under his arm and running for yardage.
NFLIndianapolis Colts

After Preseason Win Over Vikings, Frank Reich's 'Hunch' Is Colts Will Need Another Week To Evaluate Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

MINNEAPOLIS — Colts coach Frank Reich wasn't 100 percent sure yet, but it sounds like the competition between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger will last another week. Both Eason and Ehlinger had ups and downs in the Colts' 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ehlinger started and threw two tipped-ball interceptions but rebounded with a scoring drive in between; Eason had zero yards on his first eight passes but bounced back to complete 14 of his final 19 passes for 132 yards.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why does Colts columnist want Jacob Eason to steal Carson Wentz’s job?

Remember at the start of the offseason when the Indianapolis Colts were without a starting quarterback?. Sure, Jacob Eason was on the roster, but he had just come off a redshirt year spent learning the playbook after he missed the chance to participate in rookie minicamp or OTAs. There was no way he could be trusted to lead this playoff-ready roster into the regular season.
NFLchatsports.com

Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger Now Splitting First-Team Reps at Colts Training Camp

While there’s not quite a quarterback controversy in Indianapolis, the door might be starting to crack open a bit with rookie Sam Ehlinger splitting the Colts’ first-team reps with incumbent starter Jacob Eason in Tuesday’s team training camp practice:. The Colts are trying to bide their time until starter Carson...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Jacob Eason: Getting starting nod Sunday

Coach Frank Reich said Eason will start Sunday's preseason game against the Panthers, when he's likely to see action into the second quarter, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Once Carson Wentz (foot) went under the knife, Eason received most of the first-team reps before yielding about half...
NFLchatsports.com

Irsay: Colts confident in Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, who shined vs. Panthers

WESTFIELD -- Neither had faced an NFL defense that didn’t share the same logo on their helmets. So it’s fair to say the stakes were high Thursday evening during the Colts’ first of two Grand Park practices against the Panthers, at least higher than they’ve ever been in the young careers of Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Jacob Eason barely outperforms Sam Ehlinger in preseason opener

With Carson Wentz on the mend, the eyes of almost the entire Indianapolis Colts fanbase were fixated on Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger in their preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers. While Ehlinger’s mobility and playmaking are impressive, Eason’s stronger arm could lead to him earning the QB2 spot behind Wentz.
NFL247Sports

Frank Reich reveals preseason plan for Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz injured his foot at the start of training camp, potentially opening the door for either Jacob Eason or rookie Sam Ehlinger to open the season as the starter. The Colts drafted Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. This...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Colts' Jacob Eason to start, play most of first half vs. Panthers

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz remains sidelined until further notice as he recovers from foot surgery, and his status for the regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12 is, at the very least, up in the air heading into the weekend. 2020 fourth-round draft pick Jacob Eason...
NFLIndianapolis Colts

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Sam Ehlinger, Jacob Eason, Mike Strachan And D-Line Shine In Joint Practice With Carolina Panthers

WESTFIELD, Ind. — It's tough to decide which highlight to lead off with from the Colts' Thursday joint practices with the Carolina Panthers. Should it be Mike Strachan's physical snag of a Sam Ehlinger pass for a touchdown? How about Jacob Eason ripping a strike to Kylen Granson for a score? Or Michael Pittman Jr. flashing some toe drag swag for a leaping touchdown and spiking the ball 20 feet in the air and into general manager Chris Ballard's hands?
NFL247Sports

Everything Colts QB Sam Ehlinger said after preseason debut

The Indianapolis Colts got their first in-game look at Sam Ehlinger on Sunday in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. And the rookie quarterback made the most of the opportunity. Ehlinger engineered two scoring drives in the final 10 minutes to lead the Colts to a 21-18 comeback win...

Comments / 0

Community Policy