Founders Financial Alliance LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.