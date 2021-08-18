Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins’ World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat

By WCCO-TV Staff
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KMFv_0bVapb2B00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris, a Hall of Fame pitcher who won a World Series with the Minnesota Twins in 1991, has been suspended by his network after using a racist accent while introducing Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

Morris used the accent during a Tuesday night game when his broadcast partner asked, “What do you do with Shohei Ohtani?” when the Japanese slugger approached the plate.

“Be very, very careful,” Morris said in a stereotypical accent.

Bally Sports Detroit announced Wednesday that the network is “extremely disappointed” and Morris is suspended indefinitely.

The network also said Morris “will be undergoing bias training to educate him on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community.”

The Tigers also issued a statement, saying the team is “deeply disappointed” by Morris’ comments and it fully supports Bally Sports Detroit’s decision.

Morris apologized during one of Ohtani’s subsequent at-bats.

“Well folks, Shohei Ohtani’s coming to the plate and it’s been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to … Shohei Ohtani,” he said. “I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. Certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don’t blame a pitcher for walking him.”

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Morris
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasting#Wcco#Hall Of Fame#Japanese#Bally Sports Detroit#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Shohei Ohtani offers classy response to Jack Morris

Shohei Ohtani offered an incredibly classy response to the Jack Morris situation. Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels began a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. During Tuesday’s game, Ohtani was coming to the plate with a runner on second and two outs. Morris, who is an analyst on TV for Tigers games, was asked how he would approach Ohtani.
MLBMLB

Glove story blossoms for Miggy, Shohei at 1B

Miguel Cabrera is headed for the Hall of Fame, but put him in the Hall of Fun, too. The Tigers slugger, who is one home run shy of 500 for his career, had a good-hearted moment with another American League star who's quite familiar with hitting baseballs out of the park. When Shohei Ohtani reached first base on a single during the first inning of Tuesday night's Angels-Tigers game at Comerica Park, Cabrera snuck behind the two-way phenom and swiped one of his batting gloves.
MLBwmleader.com

Shohei Ohtani doesn’t allow Miguel Cabrera to hit 500th homer

DETROIT — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Wednesday night. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 4 with a first-inning single.
MLBMLB

Jack Morris suspended for Ohtani remarks

DETROIT -- Tigers television analyst and Hall of Famer Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely from broadcast duties following offensive commentary in regards to Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday’s broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit. Morris tried to imitate an accent when saying the Tigers should pitch Ohtani carefully when he stepped...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mike Trout gushing about Shohei Ohtani is all of us (Video)

Mike Trout is the greatest player of a generation. Even he can’t help but gush over his Los Angeles Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani. Everyone in baseball should know by now that we’re watching greatness when it comes to Shohei Ohtani and his incredible season as a hitter and pitcher. His...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Tigers analyst Morris apologizes for using racist accent before Ohtani at-bat

Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris apologized on air during the team’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after using a racist accent in response to a question from his broadcast partner regarding Shohei Ohtani. The incident occurred in the sixth inning of the game, when Tigers play-by-play...
MLBBleacher Report

Angels' Shohei Ohtani Says He Wasn't Offended by Jack Morris Using Racist Accent

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani brushed aside the comment made by Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris in which Morris used a stereotypical Asian accent. "I did see the footage. I heard it on the video," Ohtani told reporters Wednesday. "Personally I’m not offended. I didn’t take anything personally." During...
MLBTMZ.com

MLB's Jack Morris Sorry For Offensive Accent Before Shohei Ohtani At-Bat

Detroit Tigers analyst Jack Morris apologized on-air Tuesday night ... after he used an offensive accent before an at-bat by Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Just before the L.A. designated hitter -- who's Japanese -- stepped up to the plate in the 6th inning of the Halos' game against the Tigers ... Morris tried to be funny on the broadcast by using an accent that many felt was mocking Asians.
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Jack Morris uses mock Asian accent during Shohei Otani at-bat, later apologizes

It wasn’t Jack Morris’ words that got him in trouble Tuesday night, it was the way he said them. During a broadcast of a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Morris – a former Tigers pitching star who now does commentary on game broadcasts – was asked how the Tigers should handle Angels sensation Shohei Otani, a Japanese player who was about to step to the plate.
MLBCBS Sports

2021 MLB Little League Classic: Cleveland pitching dominates Angels, Amed Rosario plays offensive star

The Los Angeles Angels did battle with Cleveland on Sunday night in the fourth MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The event started in 2017 so Major League Baseball could shine more of a spotlight on the Little League World Series. Unfortunately, the global pandemic limited the Little League World Series to only American teams this season, so it wasn't an international audience of youngsters on hand.
MLBfoxbangor.com

Shohei Ohtani Is Better Than Babe Ruth, Ex-MLB Star Says

The Great Bambino has NOTHING on Shohei Ohtani … so says ex-MLB star David Justice, who tells TMZ Sports the Angels star is flat-out better than Babe Ruth!. The former Atlanta Braves slugger made the eyebrow-raising claim out at a charity softball game in L.A. on Sunday … explaining he thinks Shohei is just that “special.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy