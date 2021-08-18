Twins’ World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris, a Hall of Fame pitcher who won a World Series with the Minnesota Twins in 1991, has been suspended by his network after using a racist accent while introducing Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

Morris used the accent during a Tuesday night game when his broadcast partner asked, “What do you do with Shohei Ohtani?” when the Japanese slugger approached the plate.

“Be very, very careful,” Morris said in a stereotypical accent.

Bally Sports Detroit announced Wednesday that the network is “extremely disappointed” and Morris is suspended indefinitely.

The network also said Morris “will be undergoing bias training to educate him on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community.”

The Tigers also issued a statement, saying the team is “deeply disappointed” by Morris’ comments and it fully supports Bally Sports Detroit’s decision.

Morris apologized during one of Ohtani’s subsequent at-bats.

“Well folks, Shohei Ohtani’s coming to the plate and it’s been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to … Shohei Ohtani,” he said. “I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. Certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don’t blame a pitcher for walking him.”

More On WCCO.com :