Hilary Duff shares first photo from How I Met Your Father set

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GXHY_0bVap2Q700

Hilary Duff has offered fans a first look at the cast of How I Met Your Father.

The show, which is a spin-off of the successful sitcom How I Met Your Mother, will have a similar premise to the original series and will be about a mother telling her son the story of meeting his father.

Posted on Instagram, the photo features the main cast of the upcoming series including Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley and Suraj Sharma.

The picture was accompanied by a caption that said: “Who’s ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone’s apartment...”

How I Met Your Father is expected to explore modern love in the age of dating apps.

A release date has not yet been announced for the show but it will premiere on streaming service Hulu in the US.

How I Met Your Mother ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014. During its time on air, it was one of the most popular and praised sitcoms in America, being nominated for 30 Emmy Awards.

It starred an ensemble cast that included Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan, Josh Radnor and Jason Segal.

Related
TV SeriesComicBook

How I Met Your Father Series Reveals Full Cast

The long-awaited How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father, has finally revealed its core cast. When Hulu officially greenlit the new series earlier this year, it was announced that Hilary Duff would star as Sophie, a woman telling her son the story of how she met his father. This week, Hulu revealed the rest of the cast that will join the 30-something Sophie on her journey.
Public Healthtoofab.com

Hilary Duff Tests Positive for Delta Variant Covid

She'd just started filming the "How I Met Your Mother" sequel. Hilary Duff has revealed she has tested positive for Delta-variant Covid-19 — despite being fully vaxxed. The 33-year-old actress told her 18million followers the scary news via Instagram story on Friday. "That Delta... she's a little bitch," she wrote,...
CelebritiesPopculture

Controversial Hilary Duff Photo Resurfaces Amid Gawker Relaunch

After five years of absence, the gossip and pop culture website Gawker has been reborn under the Bustle Digital Group umbrella. No website has ever stirred the pot quite like Gawker, and while they may have a fresh brand, they are still up to their old tricks. In their latest bit of gossip-mongering (with flair), Gawker reminded readers of a controversial picture of Hilary Duff that is somehow still up on her Instagram page.
Public HealthPopculture

Hilary Duff Praises Being 'Vaxxed' After Revealing She Has COVID-19 Ahead of 'How I Met Your Father' Production

Hilary Duff praised the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine after revealing that she had contracted the Delta variant. Duff shared the news on her Instagram story, revealing that her symptoms were no joke. "That delta... she's a little b---," Duff wrote. "Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog." However, her illness could have been much worse had she not gotten her shots, so she noted that she was "happy to be vaxxed" in her post.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’: Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran & Suraj Sharma Join Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Spinoff

Grown-ish‘s Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force) and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me) are set as leads opposite Hilary Duff in How I Met Your Father, Hulu’s straight-to-series spinoff to long-running CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother. Created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father is set in the near future, with Sophie (Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series. The story starts in 2021 as where Sophie and her close-knit group...
Public Healthpapermag.com

Hilary Duff Gets Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

Actress Hilary Duff revealed Friday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The former Disney star posted a selfie in bed on her Instagram Story, captioned, "That delta...she's a little bitch." She said that her symptoms include a bad headache, the disappearance of her sense of taste and smell, some sinus pressure, and "brain fog." Still, Duff emphasized that she's "happy to be vaxxed."
Public Healthfangirlish.com

Hilary Duff Is Battling Covid-19

With the surge of the Delta variant, I have to admit, I have become somewhat paranoid. I am terrified of getting Covid again, as the first time was bad enough. Yes, I am fully vaccinated. However, I do know that I can still get the virus, but the vaccine will help prevent the worst outcomes. Hilary Duff announced that she is currently battling the virus, and she is fully vaccinated.
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Cast of How I Met Your Father Is What Barney Stinson Would Call, "Legendary"

We've had a How I Met Your Mother-shaped hole in our lives since the CBS comedy's finale in 2014. Now, it seems that hole is finally going to be filled thanks to Hulu's upcoming spinoff starring Hilary Duff, called How I Met Your Father. After the series finale of Younger and the cancellation of the Lizzie McGuire reboot, the How I Met Your Mother spinoff feels like the perfect way for Duff to continue showing off her comedic prowess.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

How I Met Your Father Casts Brandon Micheal Hall in Key Recurring Role

Only a day after learning that Hilary Duff (Younger), Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me) had wrapped a table read of the pilot script, Hulu's How I Met Your Father is welcoming Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor) to the cast in a key recurring role. Hall will play Ian in the "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff. Handsome, smart & funny, Ian is Sophie's Tinder match who finally meets her in person for the first time.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How I Met Your Mother: Meet The Cast Of The Spin-off!

After so long, Hulu finally unveiled the cast that will be behind the spin-off of how I Met Your Mother. Find out who they are!. How I Met Your Mother was one of the most famous sitcoms on the small screen. After so many years, Hulu decided to carry out a new story based on original fiction. In this way, very soon we will enter a spin-off starring Hilary Duff.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

How I Met Your Father: Hulu's HIMYM Spinoff Pilot Wraps Table Read

Earlier this week, we learned that Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me) were joining Hilary Duff (Younger) and Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.) in Hulu's "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff How I Met Your Father. With the cast in place, executive producer Craig Thomas had an update that should bring a smile to those excited about the project. Earlier tonight, Thomas tweeted out a look at the front of the script for the series opener ("Pilot", written by executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger) and confirmed that they wrapped a table read 0f the script.

