Hilary Duff shares first photo from How I Met Your Father set

Hilary Duff has offered fans a first look at the cast of How I Met Your Father.

The show, which is a spin-off of the successful sitcom How I Met Your Mother, will have a similar premise to the original series and will be about a mother telling her son the story of meeting his father.

Posted on Instagram, the photo features the main cast of the upcoming series including Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley and Suraj Sharma.

The picture was accompanied by a caption that said: “Who’s ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone’s apartment...”

How I Met Your Father is expected to explore modern love in the age of dating apps.

A release date has not yet been announced for the show but it will premiere on streaming service Hulu in the US.

How I Met Your Mother ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014. During its time on air, it was one of the most popular and praised sitcoms in America, being nominated for 30 Emmy Awards.

It starred an ensemble cast that included Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan, Josh Radnor and Jason Segal.