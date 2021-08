The number of fraud cases in the field of cryptocurrencies has increased significantly in recent times. Fraudsters also use trading platforms such as Binance. The process of fraudulent activities is mostly similar. Potential investors are contacted by phone or via various messengers. Entry is initially possible with a relatively low investment amount. On simulated websites or with fake screenshots, the customers should be convinced of the functioning of the account and the supposedly high profits. It is not uncommon for investors to invest further capital as a result.