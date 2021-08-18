Cancel
SC prepares to provide COVID boosters, but more concerned about shots for unvaccinated

By Zak Koeske
myrtlebeachonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina will be prepared to administer COVID-19 booster shots when they’re authorized, but remains focused on getting shots in the arms of the state’s large unvaccinated population, health officials said. State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said Wednesday the Department of Health and Environmental Control was making plans to heed the...

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthLiberal First

KDHE, CDC offer update on third vaccine dose for COVID-19

People are continuing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and recently, some discussions have been going on regarding a potential third dose. Late last week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced effective immediately, Kansas providers may now administer an additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and have already been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, according to a release from the State of Kansas. This follows Thursday’s expansion of the emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration for these mRNA vaccines, today’s recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and acceptance by the CDC Director. This EUA does not apply to those who received the Janssen/J&J vaccine as there is currently not enough data to determine if an additional dose of Janssen/J&J vaccine will improve immune response in people who are immunocompromised.
Public Healthprovidencejournal.com

RI health experts concerned about trend in RI COVID hospitalizations

Public health experts are increasingly concerned that Rhode Island COVID hospitalizations are primed to keep climbing over the next month despite the state's relatively high vaccination rate. On Thursday a group of doctors and epidemiologists with the state Health Department's Infectious Disease and Epidemiology Advisory Committee met on Zoom to...
Public Health1011now.com

Transplant recipient eager about COVID booster shot possibility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Immunocompromised Americans should soon be able to get a third COVID vaccine shot. The FDA is expected to authorize that booster by Friday. For immunocompromised people like Leonard Frede, various studies have shown that a two-dose shot isn’t enough to give him the protection he needs against COVID-19 and he said he’s been waiting months for a chance to get a booster.

