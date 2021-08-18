Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A closer look at Lauren Ridloff’s Eternals character Makkari

By Renee Hansen
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Walking Dead actors have had roles in the MCU. Most notably, Michael Rooker, Danai Gurira and Jon Bernthal. Next, we will see Lauren Ridloff, who plays Connie, take up her role in the Eternals. Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao will direct the film about a group of immortal aliens who...

undeadwalking.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

130K+
Followers
322K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Lauren Ridloff
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Lia Mchugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eternals#Mcu#Marvel#Amc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movies/Film

Who Are The ‘Eternals’? A Character Guide to Marvel’s Newest Heroes

Eternals promises to be a real shakeup to the MCU. Having the Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao helm the film already set Eternals apart from other Marvel projects — because, in addition to her impeccable directing style, Zhao introduced the studio to the wonders of natural lighting! And real-life landscapes!. But...
Moviesepicstream.com

Eternals: Kevin Feige Defends Gemma Chan Returning as New MCU Character

Gemma Chan is one of only a few people who get to play two different characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She had previously appeared in Captain Marvel before returning as Sersi in Eternals. But why hire the same actor twice? Kevin Feige has stated that he and director Chloe Zhao immediately agreed to bring Chan back for the new role.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke on His Character's Look, Marvel Studios Vibe

Back at the beginning of July, Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX') and Ethan Hawke (Sinister, The Good Lord Bird) checked in from production on Disney+ and Marvel Studios' live-action series Moon Knight in Hungary via travel & culture vlogger Máté Szabi's Instagram post. This time around, we're getting a much more "official" update courtesy on Hawke and late-night host Seth Meyers. Checking in from the production in Budapest, Hawke was asked what made working on the MCU series different from his past work and without missing a beat? It's the NDAs, joking he "had to sign like 10,000 NDAs about what I would and would not say" before joking further (we think?) that he has no interest in abiding by them. Describing the sets as "mind-boggling" and the action as "conjuring ancient gods and we're fighting for good and evil", Hawke was impressed by the overall quality of the production (as if he was being transported to an "alternate universe". As for Hawke's look, Meyers joked that he was looking like infamous cult leader David Koresh but Hawke revealed that Koresh was the inspiration for the look. Oh, and make sure to stick around for how a cup of coffee and The Good Lord Bird brought Hawke and Isaac together.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

New Look At Eternals Revealed By Marvel And Entertainment Weekly

It’s only a little over eleven weeks until Chloe Zhao’s Eternals comes into theaters, so we’re expecting the marketing campaign to start slowly gathering momentum in the very near future—before exploding into life once there’s no danger of the intergalactic epic stealing any thunder away from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Eternals Final Trailer Reveals First Look At Celestials

Marvel debuted the final trailer for Eternals early this Thursday morning, which gave us our best look yet at what we can expect from Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao’s unique MCU movie. The ensemble piece will follow a group of superpowered immortals who’ve never been mentioned in the franchise before now. But the same isn’t true of the godlike race who created them, the Celestials. And this new trailer just delivered our first glimpse at them in the film.
MoviesGamespot

Marvel's Eternals Unveils Vibrant New Character Posters

Marvel has released a series of character posters for Eternals, which will be out in the real world as Entertainment Weekly covers. The images pair with a cover story that offer a few new details about production for the film, which is due to hit theaters on November 5. While...
MoviesFirst Showing

Second Trailer for Marvel's 'Eternals' Drops In - And It Looks Epic

"So this is what the end of the world looks… at least we have front row seats." Marvel Studios + Disney have revealed an epic full official trailer for their next big Marvel Studios movie due out later this year titled Eternals. This looks MASSIVE. Whoa. This movie introduces us to a whole new set of celestial superheroes - the saga of the "Eternals", a race of immortal beings who once lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. They reunite again to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Starring Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi, plus Kit Harington and Barry Keoghan (always so creepy). I still don't know what's going on, but I am loving the look of it - all the visuals and the universe-ending epicness.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Loving Eternals Director Chloe Zhao's Look for Shang-Chi Premiere

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings celebrated its red carpet premiere Monday night in Hollywood and as is the case with Marvel movie premieres, the event saw a number of actors and others involved with the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe participate, greeting fans and press alike. Among those showing up to support Shang-Chi was Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao who helms the upcoming Eternals, but while fans were excited to see Zhao walk the red carpet Monday night out of anticipation for Eternals, fans were also taken by the filmmaker's choice of attire.
theculturednerd.org

“Eternals” Final Trailer Released Along With New Character Posters

Marvel Studios has released the final trailer for Eternals, the next team of superheroes to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe comprising of ancient aliens living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, it seems the disappearance and reappearance of half the population mysteriously provided enough energy for the reemergence of a monstrous race of creatures called the Deviants. The Eternals are then forced to reunite to defend humanity once again.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Eternals variant covers showcase the characters of the Marvel Studios movie

Coinciding with the release of the final trailer for the Marvel Studios blockbuster, Marvel has announced two MCU variant covers for November’s Eternals #7 featuring artwork from Clayton Henry and Alexander Lozano which are inspired by the superhero blockbuster and feature the characters as reimagined for their live-action debut. Check them out here…
MoviesComicBook

The Marvels Director Nia DaCosta Hints at Her Approach for the Captain Marvel Sequel

Production on The Marvels, the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel that sees Brie Larson team up with a few other superheroes, is ongoing and Candyman (2021) director Nia DaCosta is stepping behind the camera for the new production. Speaking in a new interview the filmmaker opened up about how there's a surprising similarity between the upcoming horror flick and her big-budget Marvel movie. “I can say it’s a very different beast,” DaCosta told Variety. “But I am obsessed with how we all deal with our pain and trauma, and there’s some of that in the story.” Let's try and unpack that below.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Eternals Pop! Vinyl figures revealed by Funko

Funko has unveiled a line of Pop! Movies vinyl figures for Marvel’s superhero blockbuster Eternals, which includes Ajak, Ikaris, Sersei, Thena, Druig, Phastos, Gilgamesh, Kingo, Mikkari, Sprite, Dane Whitman, Arishem, and Kro; check them out here…. Marvel Studios’ Eternals features an exciting new team of Super-Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy