A closer look at Lauren Ridloff’s Eternals character Makkari

"So this is what the end of the world looks… at least we have front row seats." Marvel Studios + Disney have revealed an epic full official trailer for their next big Marvel Studios movie due out later this year titled Eternals. This looks MASSIVE. Whoa. This movie introduces us to a whole new set of celestial superheroes - the saga of the "Eternals", a race of immortal beings who once lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. They reunite again to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Starring Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi, plus Kit Harington and Barry Keoghan (always so creepy). I still don't know what's going on, but I am loving the look of it - all the visuals and the universe-ending epicness.
