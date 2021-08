It’s an understatement to say that during 2020, e-commerce underwent 10 years of growth over a matter of months to actually outpace traditional retail channels. For many retailers, this was also a wakeup call that their supply chains do not end when the product reaches their customers; they must also work in the opposite direction. These organizations were forced to strengthen, and in some cases, create entirely new reverse supply chain networks that actually work backward from traditional supply chains, allowing customers to return items back to a physical location.