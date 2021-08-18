Cancel
With another key offensive injury, it's time to worry about Georgia's pass-catchers vs. Clemson

By Connor O'Gara
saturdaydownsouth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen George Pickens went down with a torn ACL in spring, I banged the drum that Georgia fans needed to relax. Why? I believed in the depth at the pass-catcher positions. I referenced the potential of Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton, both of whom got a ton of reps last year. I was optimistic about the lightning quick Arian Smith, and I was hopeful that Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Dominick Blaylock would emerge coming off season-ending injuries in 2020. Perhaps Demetris Robertson could stretch the field and put it all together. I was even bullish on the impressive spring of Darnell Washington, who started to become a more prominent part of the passing game late in the season. That was all before former 5-star tight end/receiver Arik Gilbert transferred to Georgia.

