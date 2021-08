2021 NBA Free Agency is winding down, but it’s never too early to look ahead to 2022 NBA Free Agency. Chat Sports host Chase Senior takes a look at the top 10 2022 NBA Free Agents, including James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Zach Lavine, Russell Westbrook and John Wall. These potential NBA Free Agents have been balling out for a minute. You can ball out with MANSCAPED & get 20 percent, plus FREE shipping by using our link: http://manscaped.com/chat Malika Andrew of ESPN reported that the Brooklyn Nets plan on signing Kyrie Irving and James Harden to contract extensions before they hit NBA Free Agency, but as of right now they have player options and could become NBA Free Agents.