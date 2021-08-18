Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

This Popular Julia Child Cookbook Could Be Worth $5,000 Today

By Jess Catcher
Posted by 
Woman's World
Woman's World
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anyone with a Julia Child cookbook on their shelf knows the pages are filled with timeless culinary tips. Those lucky enough to own a copy of the first one she ever wrote, however, may also be able to roll in a lot of dough — and we aren’t talking about her pastry recipes.

www.womansworld.com

Comments / 0

Woman's World

Woman's World

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Woman's World is America’s number one best-selling women's magazine at retail. Womansworld.com offers a feel-good mix of heartwarming human interest stories plus inspiration and advice on topics ranging from health and wellbeing, diet and nutrition, and beauty and decor. We strive to provide a daily dose of useful info and joy to midlife women.

 https://www.womansworld.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Child
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookbooks#Home Cooking#French#Biblio#Rare Book Cellar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
Related
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

Philips Pasta Maker + Cookbook

Manual makers can’t produce extruded pasta such as spaghetti or tubular shapes such as macaroni and penne. Enter electric pasta makers, which promise not only to make these extruded pasta shapes but also to mix and knead the dough for you. Some even have built-in scales to weigh ingredients as you add them, so you don’t have to use a separate kitchen scale. But how well do these machines actually make pasta—and how easy are they to use and clean?
New York City, NYgetitforless.info

JULIA CHILD BIRTHDAY PARTY

Get ready to light some candles and celebrate Julia Child’s 109th birthday with Team Cherry Bombe! They are throwing a party in honor of the French Chef’s birthday (a day late!) and the Cherry Bombe Julia Child issue on Monday, August 16th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Bungalow At Brookfield Place.
RecipesPosted by
Woman's World

This Tasty 3-Ingredient Cake Is the Perfect Weeknight Treat

How often do you finish a delicious dinner and find yourself jonesing for “a little something sweet”? Nothing hits the spot quite like a slice of freshly baked cake, but most of us would like to avoid juggling a ton of ingredients to whip it up. Luckily, this simple recipe will satisfy those cravings for a homemade treat without the hassle!
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

In the Kitchen with “The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook”

When I was growing up in Israel, in the nineteen-eighties, my family would travel intermittently to America, thanks to my scientist father’s job, which brought us back and forth. Every time I returned home, the thing I’d long for most was the food that I had left behind in the States. Western fast food came to Israel relatively late (it wasn’t until the early nineties that McDonald’s opened its first outpost in the country), and much of the available fare, if only by dint of Israel’s smallness, was local and fresh. That might sound like a good thing, but, as a finicky child, I much preferred the prefab cuisine that, in my view, was part of the utopian American promise. I wanted food fast, frozen, and processed, its chemically jacked-up flavor as predictable as clockwork: a burger topped with exactly three pickle slices and a single spritz of ketchup; Oreos, their vanilla cream evenly sandwiched and so sweet it made my teeth hurt; bright-yellow Lay’s potato chips, whose saltiness left my tongue tingling. I wanted Eggo waffles, patterned plaid, and a perfectly round pizza adorned with perfectly round pepperoni disks, and completely uniform tacos, and sweet-and-sour pork dipped in syrup so red that it looked plastic. I wanted the sort of food in which the hand of any one individual cook—not to mention the provenance of the cuisine or the complexity of the ingredients—would be obscured by a standardized shape and an explosion of homogeneous flavor, announcing, on first bite, what it was, exactly, that I was eating. I wanted, in other words, cartoon food.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Roti Pizza | Priya Krishna

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Cookbook author Priya Krishna shares a beloved childhood recipe from her book Indian-ish for roti pizzas, where the traditional Indian...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Burger King Is Launching These Two New Sandwiches This Month

Several new royally named sandwiches will be making an appearance at Burger King this month. After the launch of their latest novelty, the upgraded chicken sandwich aptly named Ch'king (which has gotten rave reviews from several fast-food critics), the chain is getting back in the burger/sandwich lane with two new premium items that will be launching by the end of the month.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.

Comments / 0

Community Policy