In Logistics Warehousing, The Windy City Has The Wind At Its Back

In a scalding U.S. logistics real estate market, Chicago is not taking back seat heat to anyone. The numbers bear it out. According to data published in late July from real estate advisory firm Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK), the Chicago market, which is geographically defined as the city and its suburbs along with Milwaukee and the Wisconsin counties of Kenosha and Racine, had more than 1.16 billion square feet of industrial inventory in the second quarter. That was the largest of any market in Newmark's database. Los Angeles was second at slightly more than 1 billion. The combined Philadelphia and central Pennsylvania markets, as well as the combined northern New Jersey and Long Island, New York, markets, could not break 1 billion square feet of inventory in the quarter, according to the data.