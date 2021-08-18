Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Muggy weather continues with one lone day of drier air

By Matt Miller
KSNT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMainly clear overnight with a light southerly wind. Humidity levels are up again, so don’t expect significant cooling overnight. Lows will dip into the lower 70s for much of the region by early Thursday. After warm and mostly sunny weather through midweek, chances for precipitation could pick up for Thursday...

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drier#Muggy#Humid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Hampton, NHUnion Leader

Henri limps away, leaving muggy weather in his wake

HAMPTON — It was nothing like what he experienced during a recent trip to Hawaii, but for Ian Ripperger, the remnants of Tropical Storm Henri were just enough to create the best surfing conditions of the season along the New Hampshire coast. “These are the first sizable waves this summer....
Florida StateNBC Miami

Drier Monday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns Mid-Week

With the month of August coming closer to an end, South Florida will see a few days of unseasonably dry conditions before the wet weather makes its return. The area can expect warm and humid conditions with low rain chances Monday and Tuesday. If South Florida sees any rain, it'll likely be the first half of the day.
Environmentbinghamtonhomepage.com

August 23 weather forecast: Very warm and muggy with possible showers

(Monday, August 23, 2021) Rain and flooding potential from Henri sticks around Monday before it finally pulls away. A much needed break from the rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropical Depression Henri churns over the Catskills Monday producing additional rainfall and thunderstorms for areas east of I-81. The counties at...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Muggy Monday With Hot, Humid Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be ahot start to the work week and a foggy start to the morning at the bus stop and your morning commute. We are turning up the heat a little more for today and humidity is on the rise. We should make it near 90 degrees and again, with the summer heat and humidity there’s a small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Many will be dry but keep the umbrella close by. This week, we stay in the upper 80’s and even may get to 90° for most. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Factoring in the humidity, it will feel in the mid 90’s so find ways to stay cool and hydrated. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Reminder — if it’s too hot for your it’s too hot for your pets. Wednesday looks to be the hottest of the week and our next best chance for storms will be Thursday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
EnvironmentWTRF

Muggy air with 80 degree temps for your Monday afternoon

MONDAY: Some high heat is set to make an appearance for the Ohio Valley today and likely stick around for most of the week. We will not shake the mugginess at all this week. Sky coverage today will be predominantly sunny, with a few more clouds likely to bubble up late in the day. A few showers are possible, but they may stay to our immediate east. Better chances for rain showers will come in the higher elevations. High temperatures today will be back in the mid to upper 80s. Dew point values will also stay in the uncomfortable category. Tonight, conditions will quiet down with a few clouds overhead. Winds will be calm, meaning fog will likely settle in during the AM hours tomorrow. Low temps will be in the mid 60s.
EnvironmentKSNT

Lots of hot weather throughout the week

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of the area until 8:00pm Tuesday evening. Mostly clear and warm, humid weather for tonight. Temperatures will only cool back slightly, dipping into the middle to upper 70s by morning. Light southerly wind through the night, as well. The heat continues through...

Comments / 0

Community Policy