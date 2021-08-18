Cancel
Phoebe Dynevor: Is Phoebe leaving Bridgerton after Season 2?

By Mads Lennon
Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new report from Deadline, Phoebe Dynevor might be following in the footsteps of her on-screen husband, Regé-Jean Page. The actress has just secured a new leading role in an upcoming Amazon project called Exciting Times, where she will also serve as an executive producer. Juggling two full-time...

TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Phoebe Dynevor Set To EP & Poised To Star In ‘Exciting Times’ Series In Works At Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor has found her next TV series starring vehicle. The actress, who received global recognition for her role as Daphne on the hugely popular Netflix Regency-era romance, has closed a deal to executive produce and is attached to star in Exciting Times, a series in development at Amazon Studios that explores contemporary romance with a twist. The project, based on Irish writer Naoise Dolan’s debut novel, hails from U.S. financier-producer Black Bear Pictures, which optioned rights to the book ahead of its June 2020 U.S. release to turn it into a premium series. Cooper Raiff (Cha Cha Real Smooth)...
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Phoebe, Pete call it quits

Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): Nearly four months after dating, 'Bridgerton' actor Phoebe Dynevor and 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson have broken up. According to E! News, the stars have broken up close to four months after stepping out together in the streets of the UK and unofficially confirming their romance. Pete who is based in New York and Phoebe who lives in England have parted ways because of the distance between them.
RelationshipsPosted by
newschain

A Bridgerton too far for Phoebe and Pete as romance ends

The romance between Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and American comedian Pete Davidson appears to have ended. Viewed as one of the year’s hottest celebrity couples since they started dating in February, the distance between them and hectic work schedules seem to have become too much. “Their mates think they make...
TV Seriesglamourmagazine.co.uk

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor is caught in a love triangle in the upcoming TV adaption of Women's Prize-nominated book, Exciting Times

A familiar face from hit Netflix show Bridgerton will be taking the helm of one of the most exciting book-to-TV adaptations coming our way. Phoebe Dynevor – who played Daphne in the sexy period drama that set our loins on fire during the January lockdown – has been cast as the lead in Exciting Times, based on the novel written by Naoise Dolan. It follows young Irish woman Ava and her life as an expat in Hong Kong. We can’t wait to see what Phoebe brings to this role.
Movieswmagazine.com

Phoebe Dynevor Will Star in a Very Millennial Queer Love Triangle Series

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor will take a short break from traversing the romantic dramas of the Regency generation, and instead explore those of the millennial generation. She’s set to both star in and executive produce an adaptation of Naoise Dolan’s novel Exciting Times for Amazon. Because of the author’s Irish provenance and matter-of-fact take on millennial anxiety, it’s been compared to the work of Sally Rooney (Normal People), though this tale comes with a queer twist.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Theo Rossi To Star Opposite Aubrey Plaza In ‘Emily The Criminal’

EXCLUSIVE: Theo Rossi (Army of the Dead, Marvel’s Luke Cage) will star opposite Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal, the indie written and directed by John Patton Ford. The film tells the story of Emily (Plaza), a woman down on her luck and saddled with debt, who gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, ultimately leading to deadly consequences. Rossi will play Youcef, a Middle Eastern immigrant who has big dreams and a lot of hustle, with Gina Gershon and Megalyn Echikunwoke co-starring. Plaza is producing the pic with Tyler Davidson and Drew Sykes, with...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Pete And Phoebe Reportedly Broke Up For A Relatable Reason

EThings are reportedly over for Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor, and I’m honestly conflicted. Although this might have been one of the most random celeb matches I’ve seen in a while, they seemed well-suited. (Maybe it was the matching initials?!) Apparently, long-distance played a role in this duo’s breakup. A source explained to The Sun, distance “put a strain on them” and “made it completely unworkable” on Aug. 15. I can’t really blame them: London to NYC is a long flight (almost nine hours!).
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Good Doctor’ Adds Rachel Bay Jones As Recurring For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen) has been tapped for a major recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s medical drama series The Good Doctor. Details about her character are being kept under wraps. They will be revealed in the Season 5 premiere, airing Sept. 27, when Jones will make her debut on the show. Jones is joining The Good Doctor as the popular series, from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature, is undergoing casting changes. There are three new series regulars in Season 5 — Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson, who recurred last season, and Osvaldo Benavides, who guest starred in the finale — while original cast member Antonia Thomas departed in the Season 4 finale. Jones is best known for originating the role of Heidi Hansen in the original Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen, for which she won a Tony Award. Her Broadway credits also include Pippin, Hair and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In TV, she is recurring on CBS’ The United States of Al, Amazon’s Panic, and Paramount+’s Why Women Kill. Jones is repped by Paradigm and Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
