Agriculture

[email protected]: Farmers mitigate increasingly common droughts | Startups and lawmakers work together to fight food waste

By New Hope Network staff
newhope.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs their wells dry up, California's small farms seek emergency relief. Water scarcity in California is worsening, and small farmers are getting the short end of the stick because the state's $3.14 billion water infrastructure and drought relief package doesn't provide emergency funds specifically for them. However, there is currently a window of opportunity to address the gap, as $731 million remains to be allocated for specific activities within budget negotiations that will be finalized by Sept. 10. Supporting small farmers is beneficial because their success is tied to other aspects of California’s regional food systems—its locally sourced restaurants, grocery stores and farmers’ markets, for instance. Civil Eats has the details.

