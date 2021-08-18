Do You Know Her? Police Looking for Suspect in Multi-State Bank Fraud Investigation
NEWTOWN, PA — Police in Bucks County are trying to identify a suspect in connection with a fraud investigation at various TD Bank branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Newtown Township Police Department reports that on March 23, 2021, Officers responded to reports of theft from vehicles at Veterans Park, located at 234 Durham Road. Several victims’ vehicles were broken into, and items including identification, debit cards, and checks were stolen.www.mychesco.com
