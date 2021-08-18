Do You Know Her? Police Looking for Suspect in Multi-State Bank Fraud Investigation

MORRISVILLE, PA — Falls Township Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened last week. On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m. the subject pictured entered the Rite-Aid store, W. Trenton Ave, Morrisville. He approached the clerk at the checkout counter, implied that he had a gun and demanded cash from the register. The clerk complied and the subject fled on foot. He is described as a white male, mid-20s, 5’9″, with a medium build.