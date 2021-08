The true wireless earbud competition is fierce out there right now, and even though we keep returning to the Apple’s AirPods Pro as our all-around standby, that title may need some further review. In the past, they’ve remained at the top of our lists thus far because, rather than blowing everyone else out of the water, they seem to have no obvious downsides — at first. Enter the Beats Studio Buds. The latest addition to the Beats family of wireless buds follows the Powerbeats Pro, which remain an essential for frequent travelers or fitness obsessives who really like to pound the...