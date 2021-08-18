Cody Jinks Has a Great Sturgill Simpson Story — Radio Texas Live Legends, On Demand [Listen]

Sturgill Simpson is leaning against his kitchen counter, popping a few Costco animal crackers into his mouth while his wife Sarah tells a story about the time a horse tripped and nearly killed her husband. Simpson had decided to pick up riding again before filming his role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma, and, while at a full gallop, he could feel the animal’s legs buckle. In a split-second moment, he had to decide whether or not to surrender to the fall and potentially be trampled or crushed, or actively hurl himself over the horse’s arched neck to try and land on his own terms, whatever the consequence. Simpson, naturally, chose the latter.