Cody Jinks Has a Great Sturgill Simpson Story — Radio Texas Live Legends, On Demand [Listen]

Sturgill Simpson likes to tell stories. The Kentucky-bred singer-songwriter made his name on old-fashioned country music, a style that has historically lent itself to narrative songwriting. Having fully established himself as a skillful, somewhat subversive force within the genre — the kind that sings about drug-induced visions of turtles, wins Grammys, and inspires rhapsodic praise from certain kinds of authenticity fetishists — he took a real-deal Tokyo-drifting left turn with 2019’s Sound & Fury, lending his authoritative twang to a sleazy, mechanistic, boogie-rocking soundtrack for a 41-minute original anime feature. He has since branched out into Hollywood acting, booking roles in films like Queen & Slim, The Hunt, and Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers Of The Flower Moon. This is an undoubtedly talented guy with an impressively varied resume.
Comments / 0