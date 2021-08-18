Cancel
Cody Jinks Has a Great Sturgill Simpson Story — Radio Texas Live Legends, On Demand [Listen]

By Billy Dukes
Cody Jinks was a big fan of Sturgill Simpson before touring with him in the summer of 2015. His wife was an even bigger fan. This led to an awkward moment that the Texan was more than happy to keep awkward. This episode of Radio Texas Live Legends focuses on...

Musicwkml.com

Kelly Clarkson Says George Strait Is ‘Still The GOAT’

(GOAT – Greatest Of All Time) The singer recalls being sent home one day from school for fighting when he was a child, and he tells his father what had happened, expecting punishment. Instead, his father tells him that fathers always love their children and that such love is a "love without end, Amen."
westplainsdailyquill.net

Review: Sturgill Simpson morphs again on new concept record

“The Ballad of Dood & Juanita," Sturgill Simpson (Thirty Tigers) Sturgill Simpson knows how to do a concept record. His latest, “The Ballad of Dood & Juanita,” proves once again he is a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
MusicRegister Citizen

Sturgill Simpson Is 'In the Head' of a Cowboy. He Likes What He Sees

Sturgill Simpson is leaning against his kitchen counter, popping a few Costco animal crackers into his mouth while his wife Sarah tells a story about the time a horse tripped and nearly killed her husband. Simpson had decided to pick up riding again before filming his role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma, and, while at a full gallop, he could feel the animal’s legs buckle. In a split-second moment, he had to decide whether or not to surrender to the fall and potentially be trampled or crushed, or actively hurl himself over the horse’s arched neck to try and land on his own terms, whatever the consequence. Simpson, naturally, chose the latter.
MusicPosted by
102.7 KORD

Hear Sturgill Simpson and Willie Nelson’s New Collaboration, ‘Juanita’

Sturgill Simpson and Willie Nelson unite for a collaboration on Simpson’s new album, The Ballad of Dood and Juanita. "Juanita" is a charming love song from the perspective of Dood, a "larger-than-life" figure, inspired by Simpson's grandfather, who must embark on a quest to rescue his wife, Juanita, after she's kidnapped by a bandit named Seamus McClure.
TV & Videoswcn247.com

New this week: 'Clickbait,' Sturgill Simpson and Addison Rae

This week’s new entertainment releases include a Sturgill Simpson's concept album called “The Ballad of Dood & Juanita” and TikTok star Addison Rae making her acting debut in a gender-flipped remake of the 1999 Freddie Prinze Jr and Rachael Leigh Cook teen comedy “She’s All That.” Looking for something to rouse you from the late summer doldrums? Trust “American Horror Story: Double Feature” to do the job, with a beach town that's home to something inhuman. Want more angst? Try Netflix’s thriller “Clickbait,” in which an apparently ideal family man vanishes and then resurfaces, but not in a good way.
Austin, TXPosted by
101.5 KNUE

Remember When Parker McCollum Sang Turnpike Troubadours ‘Good Lord Lorrie’ at Stubbs BBQ?

Back in 2019 there were several great videos that surfaced from Parker McCollum’s live show at Stubb's BBQ in Austin, but this one has gone down as one of our favorites. This particular video was recorded at the iconic BBQ joint not long after Turnpike Troubadours announced their indefinite hiatus. A hiatus that we are still navigating through three years later -- and as members of the legendary Red Dirt band have begun releasing solo projects.
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: Sturgill Simpson The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita

Sturgill Simpson likes to tell stories. The Kentucky-bred singer-songwriter made his name on old-fashioned country music, a style that has historically lent itself to narrative songwriting. Having fully established himself as a skillful, somewhat subversive force within the genre — the kind that sings about drug-induced visions of turtles, wins Grammys, and inspires rhapsodic praise from certain kinds of authenticity fetishists — he took a real-deal Tokyo-drifting left turn with 2019’s Sound & Fury, lending his authoritative twang to a sleazy, mechanistic, boogie-rocking soundtrack for a 41-minute original anime feature. He has since branched out into Hollywood acting, booking roles in films like Queen & Slim, The Hunt, and Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers Of The Flower Moon. This is an undoubtedly talented guy with an impressively varied resume.
TV SeriesPosted by
101.5 KNUE

‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1883’ Premiere Dates Announced

A launch date for Season 4 Yellowstone has been confirmed. Additionally, the series premiere date of the Paramount Network show's prequel 1883 has been announced. Both shows will begin in the fall, with Yellowstone returning on Nov. 7 and 1883 premiering on Dec. 19. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star alongside Sam Elliott in the latter, available on Paramount+. A press release notes that additional cast members will be announced very soon.
TV & VideosPosted by
101.5 KNUE

2022 ACM Awards Will Stream Exclusively on Amazon Prime

The Academy of Country Music Awards will look very different in 2022. In a press release issued Thursday (Aug. 19), the Academy of Country Music announced that the 57th ACM Awards will air exclusively via Amazon Prime, marking the first-ever major awards show to adopt a streaming-only format. The news...
Texas StatePosted by
101.5 KNUE

Ten Names For Your Dog That Are So Texas

Finding the perfect name for your new pup can be a challenge because you want something cool that will match the dog's greatness, and at the same time, the name needs good consonants for emphasis when the dog gets in trouble. How about Tex? And give your favorite state some love at the same time.

